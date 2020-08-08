Letters to the editor for Aug 8, 2020

All must seek forgiveness
There is a lot of unrest in this country because of so-called white supremacy and police brutality.
The people that are protesting social inequality have sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spread across the United States. The people that are a part of this movement are protesting “systematic racism,” “white supremacy,” “racial inequality” and “police brutality.” But there are two things about this movement that don’t make sense:
1. Police brutality is a real thing, but it very rarely happens, as police officers are sworn protectors of the people.
2. Do not all lives matter? Is there not the same intrinsic value of each human life regardless of melanin counts? Do we not devalue life when we try to make its value about the skin color of its host?
We are all made in God’s image and we all need our sins to be forgiven by Christ. No one person is more important than another. While we should do our best to make sure we do not hold grudging opinions of somebody else just because of their race, we also need to make sure that we remember that no life is less important than another.
#BlueLivesMatter
#BlackLivesMatter
#WhiteLivesMatter
#AllLivesMatter
ADAM BOYER
Gladys
Days of Infamy
At the start of World War II, America was suddenly and unexpectedly attacked by a ruthless foe. The Greatest Generation responded by putting aside social and political differences. Together, they fought side-by-side to ultimately defeat the common enemy; initially with the only weapons available, guns and bombs and finally, with the use of the ultimate weapon — the atomic bomb.
Today, we are being attacked by another and perhaps, even more deadly foe (COVID-19). Until we get the ultimate weapon of a vaccine in this war, Americans should again be banding together with the only weapons now available — facemasks instead of guns and social distancing instead of bombs.
But we have not banded together; instead half of this nation refuses to take up those arms, with the ultimate result being the deaths of many more Americans than if we fought this common enemy together.
The Greatest Generation will forever be remembered for their unified response after their “Day of Infamy;” this new wave of Americans will forever be remembered for their selfish response in these new “Days of Infamy.”
JOHN PILOT
Monroe
