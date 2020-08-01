Letters to the editor for August 1, 2020

A simple suggestion
How very altruistic of Mr. Falwell to spend all the money he received from the government on the students of Liberty U. But wait a minute, was not this money intended to go to Liberty students? And exactly where are these students going to spend that money, you got it, right back into Liberty U. So, why not skip the middleman (the students) and have this money go directly to the school? Would make things a lot simpler, would it not?
Mr. Falwell, we, the peons of society, have learned that in good times one saves up for leaner times. I’m sure you are smarter than a squirrel, but you could learn a lesson from them.
Information readily available to anyone even slightly interested states your personal wealth at $10 million and your annual salary at about a million dollars. I realize a million dollars does not go as far as it used to but is that not a bit excessive? Just asking for a friend.
LYA HALE
Lynchburg
