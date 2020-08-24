Letters to the editor for August 24, 2020

Debates will be worth watching
Imagine the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden! The Biden campaign manager letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates will be Sept. 29 (Tuesday), Oct. 15 (Thursday) and Oct. 22 (Thursday). The Vice President date is Oct. 7 (Wednesday). So many reports suggest Biden shouldn’t debate the President. It’s easy to see why! As time as gone by, Biden’s reduced inability to put words and memory together is recorded.
If his inability to debate is shown on live broadcast, without script or teleprompter, it’s a disaster for him. What might Democrats and media do the eliminate debates? Will it be the COVID-19 excuse? No, that shouldn’t be. Like sports, you don’t need large audiences, just the two candidates, and hopefully a fair moderator. Will it be a national defense emergency, such as extreme rioting? Debates still can be held. Will it be a candidate illness, such as a positive result on the COVID-19 test? That shouldn’t happen with all the PPE and restrictions.
Then what will stop the debates? My guess is the Democrats just bow out. Biden doesn’t take questions from the reporters, such as July 21 in New Castle, Delaware, for obvious reasons. He has held off the Democrat choice of the running mate to the last minute. If his health falters later as president, the soon-to-be-VP candidate would be president. How crazy the news when he makes the announcement! Now he has narrowed down the choice to a black female, a first female vice president in American history.
Politically a good idea for his party they believe. Let’s see, Kamala Harris (Californian progressive), Susan Rice (Benghazi affair), Elizabeth Warren (the native American claim), Karen Bass (Californian hopeful) and Tammy Duckworth (veteran) are his prime choices for this 77 year-old Biden. We soon will know by the fanfare of the news media. But, will there be debates? If so, the audience will be huge for the weekday audience. President Trump will take the podium with boldness and former Vice President Biden lots of pauses. Nelson County voters need to support President Trump’s reelection for a continuing smart growth program, particularly after the China Wuhan virus, attacked our country.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
Heed the experts
It is likely my training and licensure as a professional engineer is what makes me skeptical of those that dispute scientists and doctors. That said, those that simply yell “wrong” when the scientific community provides opinions regarding the state of the pandemic based on epidemical studies and medical research are doing the country a grave disservice.
Disputing science rather than reasoned discussion cannot lead to consensus on an overall approach to the pandemic so some semblance of normal can return.
The issues regarding critical decisions, such as when and how to open schools, are many. Yelling “wrong” does not allow anyone to think through the risks inherent in close contact versus the risks of delays in educating the young verses the struggles some face without jobs or available childcare. Central Virginia’s public and private schools are facing up to these risks with no guarantee they will be successful. The schools are trying diligently for the most part, I believe, to follow the best available guidance from the medical and public health communities. Hopefully, Central Virginians will support their decisions, wear masks, and follow any other requirements for in person education.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg
