Letters to the editor for August 3, 2020

Kanye West for president?
Kanye West, the most successful rapper of the past two decades, is running for president.
He has serious bipolar tendencies, and almost everyone would say he is objectively off the rails. Ladies and gentlemen, I did not think it possible, but we have found a worse presidential candidate than Biden or Trump. Kanye West would be an atrocious president.
He is already getting shouts from the left he is “giving Trump the election!” And some from the right are worried he will take votes away from Trump as well. Wow. First of all, the Republican party should not worry, as polls show consistently Trump has the more enthusiastic voters. Trump’s base is strong.
Now to the Democratic Party, the party that, during the presidential primary, actively supported the candidate who is 77 years of age and thinks, looks, and speaks like he is 94. Stop and think about how dumb a political party has to be to essentially rig a primary for a man who cannot speak coherently.
If Kanye by some miracle gains a little traction and complaints grow he is somehow giving the election to Trump, I do not want to hear those complaints as the Democratic Party did all of this to themselves.
This November, take your pick America: Donald Trump, who talks more about “cancel culture” than the pandemic; Joe Biden, who has trouble getting through a compound sentence, or Kanye West, a bipolar rapper.
No, we did not deserve this.
MATTHEW WISNIEWSKI
Lynchburg
