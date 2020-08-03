Letters to the editor for August 4, 2020

What’s next for America?
I am pleased to see the refreshing and much needed level of dialogue and symbolic changes regarding race and race relations occurring in the wake of recent events such as the George Floyd murder, and the revelation of other tragic events that are now being exposed as well as the aftermath of protests and outcries for change. However, as a 73-year-old African American man, I am only cautiously optimistic about our future.
I have seen these types of tidal waves of emotion and enthusiasm come and go with some, but clearly with not enough substantive and lasting change. Putting aside those societal elements for a moment which are simply grounded in outright racism, I believe that many of the problems for Black, brown and African American people are rooted in economics and opportunity.
I firmly believe that we need to be courageous enough to reassess how our tax dollars are being spent. I realize that a lot of our federal and state budgets are “earmarked” and “fixed.” However, this is America and we have demonstrated the will and the power to change when there’s a real sense of urgency.
We now have a real sense of urgency. Trickle-down economics doesn’t work for the middle class and the poor — only the wealthy. A large portion of the recent tax break given to corporate America was used to buy back stocks (to increase stock value) and to increase dividends to shareholders. The “trickle” has been more like a slow drip not delivering nearly what was promised.
As a fair-minded capitalist I firmly believe that a better strategy would be to seriously invest in broad-scale job training, career development and job creation. For example, the country has plenty of infrastructure projects that people could work on and if properly trained would have careers that extend well beyond those projects. Our people and our country would be better off for it — a true win-win.
Let’s stop partisan bickering and dare to be bold and try a new path for America. I fear that the one that we’re currently on is taking us to the wrong destination.
HYLAN “HANK” HUBBARD
Forest
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!