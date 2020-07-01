Don’t rename Lynchburg
I would like to make my voice heard pertaining to changing the name of the city of Lynchburg. I am totally against the renaming. This is the city of my birth and Lynchburg was named for the founder, John Lynch, who was a Quaker and by all records an honorable man. People need to mature and quit attaching their own definitions to place names, etc. How about Loretta Lynch? Should she be required to change her name? I hope many more citizens of Lynchburg feel as I do.
WILLIAM DENTON
Lynchburg
Time for change is now
“Wait a Minute?” How many more hundreds of years would you have Black Americans wait for justice and acceptance? Law enforcement has a longtime history of killing persons of color without being held responsible and accountable. How much longer should those families wait for justice and how much longer do we have to wait for law enforcement to “protect and serve” all citizens?
If we are a Christian nation, then how much longer do we have to wait for truth, love, justice, forgiveness, compassion, self-control and faithfulness to rear their beautiful heads throughout the nation? One misguided policeman? How much longer do we have to wait until the lies and cover-ups that are told by law enforcement routinely are revealed? How much longer do we have to wait to see that the legitimate complaints made to law enforcement by citizens are taken seriously? How much longer do we have to wait to see that disciplinary action and the culling of “bad apples” in law enforcement agencies are taken seriously?
Yes, this is a racist nation. Just look at the white supremacists advising the president — and take a look at the president himself and his behavior. Peaceful demonstrations and protests are constitutional ways to redress the government, and in this case — racist and tyrannical leadership — coming straight out of the White House and Justice Department. Lord knows, I hope this nation doesn’t have to “wait” much longer before a sane person is elected who can govern intelligently, truthfully and constitutionally. As for the coronavirus, how much longer do those of us who do not want to have the virus have to wait before everyone understands that by not following the CDC and WHO guidelines and wearing a mask and social distancing, they are putting those of us who do at risk?
Winston Churchill once said, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” “Change” — yes, the time has come for “change”!
EDWIN BOSIGER
Forest
Thank you law enforcement; God bless all of you.
Eighteen years later, she graduated from college...
Look at this heroism. Three pictures tell three thousand words...
Officers Paul Watts and Simon Russell
Virginia Democrats draft proposal to reduce assault on law enforcement officers from felony to misdemeanor offense
Virginia Senate Democrats have proposed new criminal justice reforms, including one measure that will reduce an assault on law enforcement officers from a felony to a misdemeanor offense. This disturbing consideration comes only one year after Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam signed “Tommie’s Law,” making animal cruelty a felony offense in the Commonwealth.
Animal lives matter. Cop lives, not so much -- at least not to Shinola Democrats.
Boston: “The cop was a hero today. He didn’t think twice about it,” said Keith Young, a UPS driver who pulled up to the Summer Street bridge just as the officer dove into the water amid whipping winds and rain about 1 p.m.
“I heard everybody (yelling), ‘She’s in the water, she’s in the water!’ Then I saw the cop pull up. He jumped out, he ripped his jacket off, ran down the stairs, ripped off his duty belt and jumped into the water and went right to her.”
So satisfying ... SO satisfying!
So satisfying ... SOOOO satisfying.
Carry Permit Demand Skyrockets in Illinois
The Chicago Tribune reported last week that, “…more than 40,000 Illinoisans applied for a gun permit in a little more than two weeks this month, more than 500% over this time last year, according to Illinois State Police.” Applications for the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) from June 1 to 17 also increased by 501 percent when compared to the same period last year.
A first-time gun buyer—who asked that his name not be used—explained to the reporter that despite being a liberal Democrat who once supported most gun control legislation, “My views have recently changed, and I have accepted that the Second Amendment provides for the personal ownership and use of a firearm.” Among the reasons cited for his change of opinion were the pandemic, its commensurate increase in unemployment and civil unrest.
What does Putin have on Trump... and when did he film it?[unsure]
Richard, remember when you said I was really reaching or in the weeds when weeks ago I was warning of the right-wing extremist group: The Boogaloo Bois? Now FB's blind eye is costing them big time ad revenue as many, many companies are taking a break from advertising on FB for them not being more proactive to weed out and block the trash.
Facebook on Tuesday removed hundreds of accounts and groups associated with a violent network of the far-right “boogaloo” movement whose followers have been linked to violence that disrupted mostly peaceful protests around the United States.
Facebook said it was designating the faction of the boogaloo movement that advocates violence as a “dangerous organization” and had taken down 220 accounts, 28 pages, 106 groups and 95 accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram that were associated with it. The social media platform said it also had removed 400 more Facebook accounts and more than 100 additional groups that supported or praised the violent network.
Many of those so-called experts only took notice of the Boogaloo movement in recent weeks as they showed up at protests around the country wearing their distinct Aloha shirts, often under body armor while carrying AR-15 rifles.
Well, Dave, you certainly find a boogaloo everywhere you go. Hawaiian shirts? Body armor. AR-15's? Facebook has taken down 220 accounts-including Boogaloo?? You run around like Chicken Little crying about militias and Boogaloo while celebrating censorship. Is that what it takes to be a card carrying left wing liberal?[sad]
Yet he mentioned nothing about antifa and BLM burning Richmond down?
On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare
On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem.
I may seem like a strange person to be saying all of this. I have been a climate activist for 20 years and an environmentalist for 30.
But as an energy expert asked by Congress to provide objective expert testimony, and invited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to serve as Expert Reviewer of its next Assessment Report, I feel an obligation to apologize for how badly we environmentalists have misled the public.
Risk-Tolerant vs Zero-Risk: Will One Ruin the Other?
Risk-Tolerant America sees the rising number of Wuhan-infected and the declining number of daily deaths, and thinks, “We’re past the worst. Time to get back to work.” Zero-Risk America looks at those exact same facts and concludes it’s time for another lockdown. Our problem as a nation is that our federalist system has become so centralized that there’s less and less elbow room for people of differing opinions. Two Americas, but increasingly one set of overly stringent rules.
HARVARD STUDY: An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force
Abstract:This paper explores racial differences in police use of force. On non-lethal uses of force, blacks and Hispanics are more than fifty percent more likely to experience some form of force in interactions with police. Adding controls that account for important context and civilian behavior reduces, but cannot fully explain, these disparities. On the most extreme use of force – officer-involved shootings – we find no racial differences in either the raw data or when contextual factors are taken into account.
Innocent question here; are all three of your posts referencing the same study, the Harvard study referenced in your 12:40 post? And is this a study you have referenced previously?
Innocent question here; are all three of your posts referencing the same study, the Harvard study referenced in your 12:40 post?
Why don't you just look at the studies and see for yourself?
New research database explores racial bias in police shootings
“Until now, there’s never been a systematic, nationwide study to determine the characteristics of police involved in fatal officer-involved shootings,” said Joseph Cesario, co-author and professor of psychology at MSU. “There are so many examples of people saying that when black citizens are shot by police, it’s white officers shooting them. In fact, our findings show no support that black citizens are more likely to be shot by white officers."...
“Many people ask whether black or white citizens are more likely to be shot and why. We found that violent crime rates are the driving force behind fatal shootings,” Cesario said. “Our data show that the rate of crime by each racial group correlates with the likelihood of citizens from that racial group being shot. If you live in a county that has a lot of white people committing crimes, white people are more likely to be shot. If you live in a county that has a lot of black people committing crimes, black people are more likely to be shot. It is the best predictor we have of fatal police shootings.”
The City Council of New York has just cut the budget of their police department by a billion dollars. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and protesters in NYC say that it is not enough.
Minneapolis City Council has voted for some half baked policing unit to replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Meanwhile, council members who have been threatened because of their stance on the Police, are now billing the city about $5,000 a day for private security. Those Democratic council members are worried about their security, but seem to care less for the security of the citizens of Minneapolis. Hypocrisy.
Voters. This is what the new Democratic Party does when they are in power. Keep that in mind when you vote in November.
Wow, Ive never seen a ballot where one of the choices was “A half baked plan”. Is it possible that just your interpretation of the plan.
Yeah, Carl. I would call it a half baked plan. Any City Council that wants to abolish the police department is also half baked. Take that and put it in the bank or your nearest CHOP zone.
Good letter by Mr. Denton. I see no evidence that John Lynch was a racist, in fact, he was quite the opposite. This mob mentality has to stop!
I agree, there is no evidence. Fortunately, the vast majority of liberals also agree. What is not understandable is that the vast majority of conservatives don’t think Trump is a racist. Got figure.
"vast majority"- that's a lot of "uneducated goobers" who voted for Trump. Maybe, we don't believe he is a racist, because he isn't. Novel idea. is it not?
Mr. Bosiger writes: "Yes, this is a racist nation. Just look at the white supremacists advising the president — and take a look at the president himself and his behavior. Peaceful demonstrations and protests are constitutional ways to redress the government, and in this case — racist and tyrannical leadership — coming straight out of the White House and Justice Department. Lord knows, I hope this nation doesn’t have to “wait” much longer before a sane person is elected who can govern intelligently, truthfully and constitutionally."
Do you think Mr. Bosiger has a political axe to grind??? Mr. Bosiger seems to want us to believe that we have slipped back to the nineteenth century and that the KKK rules the land and blacks are victims of total racial inequality. Have you turned on the TV lately? Turn on the sit-coms, the game shows, the soap operas, the commercials, the sporting events, etc. Do you see no blacks on any of these? Hardly. In our current society, blacks have legal protections for equal opportunities in employment and in life in general. Bosiger's complaint is not with racism. That is just a cover for Trump Derangement Syndrome.
With all of the hatred for Trump that is spewed 24/7 I would wonder how the Anti-Trumpers would feel if something happened to him? I have always worried about the safety of our presidents-Democrats and Republicans alike. My parents did not like the politics of JFK, but mourned him nonetheless when Oswald ended his life. How would leftist Democrats react if hate speech influenced an extremist on the left to do the unthinkable????
It’s not the Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s the Deranged Trump Syndrome. I would not advocate for Trumps demise, but would I shed a tear if it happened.......not a chance! I would like to see him get a good healthy dose of covid however. He should have to experience first hand what he’s so willing to spread. I didn’t like much of the politics of JFK, but unlike Trump, he wasn’t a traitor.
Carl Miller is at least honest here. He doesn't want to see Trump assassinated but " I would like to see him get a good healthy dose of covid however." Miller would still rejoice if Covid killed Trump. How sick can you get when it comes to political partisanship???
Miller proclaims that Trump is a traitor. Add that to all of the other charges and you do have Trump Derangement Syndrome. Show evidence, hard evidence, that Trump has betrayed his country. Carl, you are looking for traitors in the wrong place. Now, if Trump had bowed to Putin you would have a case. But you don't.
Unfortunately, Richard, there has been a ton of evidence of his many crimes, and none of it means squat to you. With SCOTUS getting ready to pop the lid on his tax returns, we will discover how completely Putin owns him, and a host of other financial and tax crimes. Trump has to perpetrate every fraud to try and win 2020, because he is certain, if he cannot through fascist moves, dominate the Justice Dept. like Barr is enabling him to do, he is going to prison. And the people around the world will celebrate his perp walk.
Richard, reality check. It’s 2020, and you’re on planet Earth.
What goes around, comes around.
Trump IS a traitor. If he bowed any more to Putin, he would be a pretzel. Most recently, letting Putin assassinate American soldiers without response. He wanted the military to fire on Americans. He groveled to China to buy more beans and pork bellies to influence his election. Trump ALWAYS puts himself before country. If his interests align with the public interest, that is only a coincidence.
The Pentagon said no evidence of that. Please keep up.
No Democrat would want Trump to miss the opportunity to go to prison for the rest of his life. Preferably solitary confinement so that the endless stream of lies exhausting the American populace with the need to fact check 24/7. The soulless thug you have hung your hat on, Richard, proves to the world his incompetence at even approaching human being.
Sorry if my politics aren't to your liking. You and your friends demonize Trump 24/7 with accusations. That's fine. Try explaining away what Democrats are doing with the police in New York City, Seattle, and Minneapolis, for starters.
Unlike the usual suspect, I do not demand a response to my questions of the local lefties on this Comment Board. But after two hours, the left is "crickets" to my statement: "Try explaining away what Democrats are doing with the police in New York City, Seattle, and Minneapolis, for starters." Why am I not surprised????
We are still dealing with vestiges of 19th racism.
We have an ignorant racist President who is very worked up about preserving racist statues installed on public property during the Jim Crow Era by groups closely affiliated with the KKK. The loutish moron also spends his time fighting renaming military bases to honor those who were not fighting to maintain slavery. And finally, the suppression of voting promoted by Trump is very much a relic of the 19th century effort to keep black Americans from voting. We are still in the 19th century with unfinished business that needs to be taken care of. Republicans won't fix this. Democrats will when they win in the fall.
"Ignorant racist President."
"preserving racist statues"
"affiliated with the KKK"
"loutish moron"
That is Mr. Tracey's idea of conducting a civil political dialogue. Take away the word "racist" and Mr. Tracey would have little to say.[censored]
It’s not about civil political dialogue, ie being PC ( you ought to appreciate that), it’s about the truth.
Your standard pouty, pearl clutching response is how you avoid the truthful substance of my response.
Oops! I forgot to add this to the list.: "We have an ignorant racist President" That's three times used in one comment.
Is this the mentality that you want to lead this nation?? Think about it on election day in November.[sad]
I want the ignorant racist out of office. November can't get here fast enough. That you don't will be your legacy.
It can't be said often enough that Trump is an ignorant racist ( who gets your vote:).
Yup! I goofed. I already had "ignorant racist President" on my list. My apologies. But Mr. Tracey uses the word "racist" so much, it is hard to keep track.
Here’s a suggestion. There’s medication a white person can take that will temporarily turn white skin black. Why don’t you take some and then tell me about what it’s like to be black. Until then, it’s safe to assume black people are a better source.
That's already been done many, many years ago with no "medication" needed. Try this on for size, Mr. Miller:
Black Like Me, first published in 1961, is a nonfiction book by white journalist John Howard Griffin recounting his journey in the Deep South of the United States, at a time when African-Americans lived under racial segregation. Griffin was a native of Mansfield, Texas, who had his skin temporarily darkened to pass as a black man. He traveled for six weeks throughout the racially segregated states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia to explore life from the other side of the color line. Sepia Magazine financed the project in exchange for the right to print the account first as a series of articles.
The book describes racist America almost 60 years ago. I believe we have made a "little progress" in race relation in six decades.
You want everyone to wring their hands about race and beat themselves up. I am not a racist. I don't claim that my best friend is black just to be politically correct. I treat everyone with whom I come in contact with all due respect. If you don't deserve my respect, you don't have it-regardless of the color of your skin.
Racists and white supremacists. Those terms are thrown around too loosely today. If you disagree with someone, you're a racist. If you support a different policy direction, you're a white supremacist. People wearing their feelings on their sleeves and social media got us all this drama. Grow up and act like an adult.
David, You could show how this happening by providing a supporting example of a disagreement where someone is called racist or show a "different policy direction" that would be considered white Supremacist.
Your post was so poorly written I dont have a clue what you are trying to say.
Well, here's 2 examples-
"Kung Flu"
Endorsed by the KKK.
Would you agree the fist quote is an example of racism?
Would you agree an endorsement by the KKK is an example of White Supremacism?
Since the KKK endorsed Tulsi Gabbard too, does that make her a racist?
And your little snippets about the “Goobenor” are “adult”? Whole lotta pot and kettle going on here.
Given the cesspool we are arguing in, "adult" language is hardly a problem. I have problems with the baseless charges of racism, being a bigot, and hate speech that lefties on this Comment Board use on a daily basis. Using the term. "goobenor" pales in the face of these daily accusations from the lefties here.
RE: And a beautiful blue sky day for some work in Richmond by public works employees.
Stonewall Jackson statue removal on Monument Avenue in Richmond
WTVR CBS 6 News
DH: "Slackjaw"... but, we knew that already. Nice that you can finally acknowledge. [whistling]
Trump has failed again and again to slow the spread of Covid-19 with adult leadership. All he has to do is to mandate mask wearing. He is still golfing though. On the other hand, he is vigorously defending dead confederate statues installed by the KKK women's auxiliary. Yet, he let Putin get away with paying assassins to kill American soldiers. He is threatening to cut soldiers pay if military bases currently named after defenders of slavery are renamed. What say you Trumpers?
All uncorroborated lies unless you provide a source.
You are making, yet again, unprovable assumptions. Your blind partisanship will yet be ultimately your downfall. Nothing more needs to be said.
I wii readily admit, there is no proof you would accept, even if you personally saw it with your own two eyes. This is what makes conversations with you futile. Trump has even said himself “don’t believe your eyes”.
[censored] Carl, if having a conversation with David Howard or me is so futile, why do you keep engaging us??? That's kind of like the old definition of insanity-doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different outcome. Own up to it, Carl. (I believe you like that phrase.)
For every new atrocity committed by Trump, including the green light Trump just gave Putin to place bounties in the heads of American soldiers, we hear “crickets” from the other side. Is there no clearer explanation of why we take nothing they say for salt?
Mr. Whorley: What "green light" are you talking about? You are making baseless accusations yet again. You hear crickets, because it is impossible to convince you of anything except what you already believe. And will you ever swallow that, hook, line, and sinker!
