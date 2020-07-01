Don’t rename Lynchburg
I would like to make my voice heard pertaining to changing the name of the city of Lynchburg. I am totally against the renaming. This is the city of my birth and Lynchburg was named for the founder, John Lynch, who was a Quaker and by all records an honorable man. People need to mature and quit attaching their own definitions to place names, etc. How about Loretta Lynch? Should she be required to change her name? I hope many more citizens of Lynchburg feel as I do.
WILLIAM DENTON
Lynchburg
Time for change is now
“Wait a Minute?” How many more hundreds of years would you have Black Americans wait for justice and acceptance? Law enforcement has a longtime history of killing persons of color without being held responsible and accountable. How much longer should those families wait for justice and how much longer do we have to wait for law enforcement to “protect and serve” all citizens?
If we are a Christian nation, then how much longer do we have to wait for truth, love, justice, forgiveness, compassion, self-control and faithfulness to rear their beautiful heads throughout the nation? One misguided policeman? How much longer do we have to wait until the lies and cover-ups that are told by law enforcement routinely are revealed? How much longer do we have to wait to see that the legitimate complaints made to law enforcement by citizens are taken seriously? How much longer do we have to wait to see that disciplinary action and the culling of “bad apples” in law enforcement agencies are taken seriously?
Yes, this is a racist nation. Just look at the white supremacists advising the president — and take a look at the president himself and his behavior. Peaceful demonstrations and protests are constitutional ways to redress the government, and in this case — racist and tyrannical leadership — coming straight out of the White House and Justice Department. Lord knows, I hope this nation doesn’t have to “wait” much longer before a sane person is elected who can govern intelligently, truthfully and constitutionally. As for the coronavirus, how much longer do those of us who do not want to have the virus have to wait before everyone understands that by not following the CDC and WHO guidelines and wearing a mask and social distancing, they are putting those of us who do at risk?
Winston Churchill once said, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” “Change” — yes, the time has come for “change”!
EDWIN BOSIGER
Forest
