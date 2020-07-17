Letters to the editor for July 17, 2020

What used to be
The newspaper use to be one of the most read by people in our community. We used to have two papers. One in the morning and one in the evening.
When I was in school (many, many years ago) my English teacher used to tell the class “read the newspaper because it was not only for English, reading, writing, past history, science, math, current events and opinions,” it informed residents of local area, about what was happening in their locality, but the world in general!
Now the information has gone and control has taken over.
Pictures have taken place of words. Opinions have become less and less! This change is bound to effect the newspaper with less readers and subscribers! It seems to be negative and not informed information!
But, like I said this is just an opinion, and I am very sure this would never be printed.
BETTY KNIGHT
Forest
