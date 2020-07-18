Letters to the editor for July 18, 2020

No evidence Trump improving America
Prior to Donald J. Trump’s election, I shared my view through the Forum that of all the numerous Republican Party candidates seeking the high office, Donald Trump was the least qualified by preparation, experience and philosophy. He narrowly won because of the Electoral College and foreign influence. Hillary Clinton received the highest popular vote by 3 million, the widest margin of any losing presidential candidate in American history. Such voter behavior would suggest the need for strong bipartisan efforts.
Right out of the chute the lies, confusion, attacks on the media, insults, mix messaging and trivial pursuits took center stage. Who had the largest inauguration crowd he or President Obama took up valuable time. What about wasted time at Mar-a-Lago? Time spent viewing Fox News and Twitter use must have consumed precious time too.
So, after nearly a whole term where is the evidence that Trump has made “America Great Again?” I don’t see any, and if you see any it’s “show and tell time.” No one in their right mind can approve of the constant vulgarity on TV. Race relations are an all-time low. The national debt is thru the roof, at $24.95 trillion where have all the debt hawks gone? There is no comprehensive immigration program, no “beautiful health care plan,” no real effort to address climate change, no firearms safety legislation, no efforts to unify the nation and no plan to turn the COVID-19 tragedy over to the medical/scientific community where it belongs.
GILLIAM M. COBBS
Lynchburg
