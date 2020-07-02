Protesters seek justice
I would like to respond to the arguments made by Saturday’s [June 13, 2020] op-ed.
First, the nationwide protests over police brutality seek to eradicate white supremacy and violence inflicted on Black communities. They do not seek to up-end our “whole system” of government and society as the op-ed suggests. This supposition is a baseless, fear-provoking slippery slope. Police and criminal justice reform will not change the whole government. Cutting oversized police department budgets, banning stop-and-frisk, banning choke holds does not threaten the undoing of society. It will help our society stop inflicting racism and violence toward the Black community.
Second, Black people’s lives are undervalued in this country. This is not a hasty generalization, but one backed up by centuries of racial bias and discrimination. The protests are not suggesting Black lives should be more important than all other lives; they are asking that Black lives have equal worth and dignity. The writer purports that we are not a racist nation. What about the fact that the word “slavery” is not mentioned in the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution, only first used in the amendment that abolished it? This country’s roots were established in systematic racism and discrimination. There are all kinds of racism, not just overt.
Read the article that was on the opposite page of Saturday’s [June 13, 2020] op-ed, “What is a black life worth?” Look at the statistics, educate yourself on what black Americans go through, and I pray as a Christian you’re willing to learn.
ANNA WADE
Lynchburg
More than one heinous act
This is in response to “Wait a minute” by Sam Barlotta. He stated that as a result of one policeman’s heinous act protesters think our system of government, our society, and our rules must change.
Apparently the newspaper, magazines, internet and “fake” news that he reads or watches has been so redacted that he has no idea of what’s happening in this country. Hillsdale College in it’s educating apparently skipped the 14th Amendment, slavery and the civil rights movements. Apparently math was omitted also since there were more than one policeman’s heinous act people are protesting.
LAYTON SMITH
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
Two excellent letters speaking to the actual social environment we are in, as opposed to the imaginary , self righteous one posed by the racist white community. And that, of course, is in distinction to the non-racist community who have worked for decades to level the playing field.
You call everyone white a racist, yet support an industry killing 900 unborn black kids a day. I think any reasonable person could decide who the real racist is?
Using abortion as a tactic to cancel out an examination of racism doesn't work . Stick to the topic. If Trump is constantly appealing to racism, there must be an awful lot of racists out there. Right or wrong? Don't change the subject.
If black lives matter to liberals, they wouldn't build Planned Parenthood offices close to large minority populations where 900 unborn blacks are killed every day. 15 million have died since Row v Wade. Any support for planned parenthood is racist. A defenseless baby life matters every bit as much as any innocent person killed by a cop.
When you add in the environment those aborted babies are welcomed into, and the life afforded them in a white society, you may not agree with, but might understand and have empathy for a young black woman, poor and unmarried, might be forced to make that decision. There are a host of preferable solutions to the abortion issue, like birth control application at puberty to prevent pregnancy. As the state would be utterly unwilling and financially unable to take all these babies and either adopt them out or raise them, abortion remains for too many young women, in the absence of male responsibility their only survivable option. The sin, therefore, becomes all of ours.
[yawn]
Your logic is twisted. PP doesn't need to locate in affluent neighborhoods where virtually everyone has health insurance. If any support for health care services provided by PP is racist, then denying affordable heath care is racist.
Richard, I read "Black Like Me" 59 years ago when it was first published. That's why I made the suggestion. And yes, some things have changed since then. Unfortunately, in the hearts many that still revere the Confederacy, not so much.
As much as Richard protests liberals calling right wingers racists ( distinct from Conservatism ),
Trump isn’t running the standard Republican race baiting, dog whistling campaign for nothing. He is going for the racist vote, which has to be pretty substantial to risk alienating other voters.
[yawn]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.