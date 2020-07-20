Letters to the editor for July 20, 2020

Encouraged by BLM movement
I am encouraged to see the persistence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and I encourage them to not be discouraged by those who claim they are only destroying Black neighborhoods.
The fact is, in most cities around the country Blacks don’t own the businesses in their neighborhoods. Whereas I don’t agree with the motives entirely of some of the fringe groups of the movement, I give them credit for their tenacity. These young people don’t appear to be intimidated by threats or appeased by incremental changes intended to slow the momentum of their moment in time.
From 1968 through 1999, I spent over 30 years of service trying to advance civil rights in our city. I served as a founder and president of Black Moses, as well as president of the Lynchburg Voter’s League (1988-1999), and believe me, I’ve heard a lot of unfulfilled promises from the powers that be. Promises, meetings and back to the status quo until the next big incident.
This time I hope these young folks will not be deterred. That’s the price you must pay for meaningful results and respect from those calling the shots. We must end the “hat in hand, head bowed” approach of our forefathers and demand respect.
Even then, we shouldn’t get our hopes too high because in many cases the White House and Congress will get involved, and we know what that means — the issue still will be being debated possibly years from now.
So young folks, be careful and know you have your silent majority also.
KENNETH C. OGLESBY
Lynchburg
Support for Trump ironic
Having been born and raised north of the Mason Dixon Line and now living and working in Central Virginia for 13 years or so, I have heard all kinds of jokes and jabs about being a “Yankee.”
The line heard most often goes like this: “We don’t mind y’all visiting here, but if you came to tell us how to live or think, well, y’all can go back to where y’all came from!”
And for the most part, I agree with that sentiment.
What I find the most ironic is the majority of white southerners have become fans of the voters for a most outspoken “Yankee” named Trump.
It just boggles the mind.
JAMES MCLAIN
Lynchburg
