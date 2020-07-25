Letters to the editor for July 25, 2020

To be a middleman
If I could do it all over again, I would be a middleman. It seems they make all the money. At least that’s what the grocers and farmers tell us.
Ribeyes are $12 to $15 per pound now, and I just paid over $5 a pound for bacon.
I’ll have to agree with the farmer. For a long time beef prices have remained about the same on the morning stock exchange and pork hit a new low at .48 cents per pound this morning .
What a great time to become a vegan!
RAY WINGFIELD
Appomattox
Wear your mask to beat COVID-19
When it comes to COVID-19, there’s lots of ads, announcements and other TV spots that try to be inspiring by saying things like, “Together we’ll get through this.”
Well, here’s a reality check: we aren’t “together.” We’re not even close to “together.” Europe, Canada and Japan have flattened their COVID curves. The USA curve has spiked almost straight up. Public health authorities in Canada are using the U.S. as a case study in what not to do when handling the COVID pandemic. Our public health experts, medical experts and scientists keep telling us that fewer people will get sick and die if we wear masks and create space between us. It is so simple.
Look around when you’re outside; a fraction of people actually wear a mask and keep their distance. The majority of people don’t do those things and, until they do, we are NOT going to get through this.
I hate wearing a mask; it’s uncomfortable, it’s hot, it’s a nuisance. But I wear my mask because it’s the right thing to do.
TOM BROWN
Lynchburg
