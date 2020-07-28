Letters to the editor for July 28, 2020

No prize for Kaepernick
My friends say it’s a sign you are getting old when you start writing “letters to the editor.” But, I just could not let Mr. Robert Johnson’s suggestion that Colin Kaepernick be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize go unanswered. If Mr. Johnson is expressing this idea with tongue-in-cheek, it’s not really humorous, but if he’s serious, it is quite tragic.
Kaepernick’s “taking a knee” has nothing to do with the lives of Black people. It is an anarchic gesture that insults our republic and shows only disdain for his country that has provided him to make millions.
I recently ran across these words by Ted Nugent, which should be read and understood by the likes of Kaepernick. “There are a lot of places to take a knee where Americans have given their lives all over the world. When you use the banner under which they fought as a source for your displeasure you dishonor the memory of those who bled for the freedom you have. Red stripes represent the blood of those who spilled a sea of it defending your liberty.”
Kaepernick might reflect on his liberty and even show some appreciation.
WARREN S. TILLAPAUGH
Forest
Support law enforcement
I live in Amherst. If you are a law enforcement office or first responder and need a break, park your car outside my house and come on in. If you are thirsty, I will bring you a drink. If you are hungry, I will fix you something to eat. If you are hot, I will invite you inside to cool off. If you need additional ammo, just ask. If you need a back up, I will stand with you.
If you need to cry, I will hug you, and if you need to talk, I will listen. If you need to pray, I will kneel with you. If you are wrong, I will tell you. If you are right, I will support you.
I only ask that you don’t lose faith in America. We are not all against you. Take off your sunglasses and see the good people that are here for you. We are not loud and obnoxious as these media seekers. We are strong and waiting to follow your lead.
God bless you and families and thank you all for what you do to keep my family safe.
Remember, your lives matter.
TONY DELEON
Amherst
Make China pay
China needs to pay for what they have done to the world. We cannot let them get away with this. Millions will die when this is said and done.
They even paid the WHO, World Health Organization, to keep its mouth shut about this, so it would spread to the USA.
It is killing people and economies every day. Something needs to be done to stop this travesty. The world needs to wake up and do something to China!
THOMAS HARVEY
Appomattox
