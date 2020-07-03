Letters to the editor for July 3, 2020

America has racist legacy
Sam Barlotta says we are not a racist nation. His solution is to ignore police murders of minorities and concentrate on electing governors and mayors who think like he does.
He recommends young students of all backgrounds enroll at Hillsdale College, a Christian college with an enrollment of 1,400, which “considers itself a trustee of our Western philosophical and theological inheritance tracing to Athens and Jerusalem.” Nothing quite like having a little Zionism with your Plato, now is there?
Hillsdale College would rather not be caught “succumbing to the dehumanizing, discriminatory trend of so-called “social justice” and “multicultural diversity.” Hillsdale College will accept students from diverse backgrounds, and mold them into Christians. Hillsdale claims to have been the first college in Michigan, and the second in the United States to have admitted women on par with men.
But Sam Barlotta knows that women still do not have equal rights as men, nor does he support the Equal Rights Amendment.
But America is diverse, and growing more diverse by the day. Mr. Barlotta’s recommendations to end divisiveness and conflict is for everyone to become Christian with an understanding of a Christian Declaration of Independence, and a Christian U.S. Constitution. More Republican than Virginian. More Republican than American. More Christian than Republican.
There is a positive correlation between religion and racism. During the Jim Crow era in the south, many Christian ministers taught that whites were the chosen people, Blacks were cursed to be servants, and God supported racial segregation. The Civil war which ended slavery was not in the least, a Christian crusade.
Racism has been systemic in the United States for over 200 years. Diversity is our future and this is not about Black versus white, it is about a diverse culture versus systemic racism. (The quotes are from Hillsdale College’s mission statement.)
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest