Letters to the editor for July 30, 2020

Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to serve children of essential personnel. I would like to thank organizations and individuals in our community who continue to give, above and beyond, to help our families, children and staff through this difficult and uncertain time.
Thank you to the Lynchburg City Schools Summer Food Service Program for providing our children with meals. The command center at Linkhorne Middle School delivers to our door, providing breakfast, lunch and snacks every day. Bette and Bob Bibee, and Julie Matthews provided us with beautiful home-sewn cloth masks for our employees. Bedrock Baptist Church provided additional masks, and Jackie Johnson and Lynda Criswell at PIP Printing adorned them with our school logo.
The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and United Way provided grant funding to pay for PPP and the cost of extra health and sanitation measures. Chuck Doremus volunteers every morning to greet the children and take their temperatures before escorting them to their classrooms.
So many families and friends of our school have donated to support teachers and to help us pay expenses so that we may remain open, even with reduced enrollment to allow for social distancing. And, finally, thank you to the Board of Directors, teachers and staff of EELC for their dedication and commitment to maintaining excellent standards to keep the students healthy and safe while providing them with rich learning experiences every day. All of these people who have pitched in to help have been reliable, efficient, and joyful in their service to our children and families.
At a time of such uncertainty in the world, we must stop to reflect and appreciate the good people in this wonderful Lynchburg community. Thank you all for caring about our children.
JANE GERDY
Lynchburg
Glorify people who serve
With all the back and forth about monuments these days, I have my own story. I grew up near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and like many towns in the North and South, it has a monument to the Civil War. The Memorial Fountain and Statue was installed in 1878 and creates an annoying obstacle to drivers that has been debated for decades.
This large fountain has a statue of a solitary Union soldier standing watch to the South, the direction the town was attacked in 1863. This is how I’m used to monuments. We do not glorify any generals or myths of greatness, but simply those who served and died.
With that in mind, my main objection to the dozens of monuments around the South is they seem to deify Gen. Lee and other leaders who often never set foot in the town their monument was placed. Richmond is, of course, an exception in Gen. Lee’s case.
Contrast the “lost cause” myth with the Bedford County Confederate Memorial at the county courthouse, installed in 1909. It’s inscription simply reminds us to rejoice the living and mourn those who fought and died under the Confederate flag.
Right or wrong, it’s those kinds of memorials that really are to the people and that I can live with.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
