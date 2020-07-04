Letters to the editor for July 4, 2020

Society needs law enforcement
Unless you live in a cave, you are probably not aware of the civil unrest that has taken over our country, but everyone else is very aware. Groups disguising themselves as protestors have taken over areas of a city and making ridiculous demands of the local government. The mayor will not allow the police chief to take charge and end the madness. Instead the mayor is perpetuating the lawlessness by doing nothing. Illegal groups cannot just block off certain city blocks and commit extortion, require ID to enter the no cop zone and not allow police to answer calls in the area.
In other regions of the U.S., protestors are committing arson, assaults, property damage and again, the mayors and governors are doing nothing. Statues are being vandalized, torn down all in the name of racism, and again ridiculous demands are being made.
These radical gangs are demanding defunding or abolishing police departments removal of statues they perceive to be racist. Now they are even demanding certain police shows on television be taken off the air all in the name of police brutality. These are just a few of the insane demands.
Police officers are afraid of doing their jobs especially when they have any interaction with a Black person. The officers are hesitant to make arrests for fear of being accused of brutality, fired from their job, arrested and found guilty even before they are afforded a fair trial. You speak of vigilante justice, that is it.
We have mayors, governors and other federal government officials apologizing to all of America for things they had nothing to do with. They are buckling down to the protestors. America is being held hostage by a bunch of radical Loony Toons and our mayors and governors are bowing to their demands and not enforcing the laws. But guess what, they will cite you if you do not wear you mask. Where is the justice?
The Constitution allows for the right to peaceful assembly, not unlawful takeovers of cities, unlawful blocking of highways, committing the crimes of arson, assault, property damage, burglary and larceny.
America cannot continue to exist as a society if we do not have laws, law enforcement personnel, and some kind of deterrent when laws are broken. We can still exist and have reform but we cannot exist if America gives in to the ridiculous demands of a misguided few.
MICHAEL ROACH
Goode