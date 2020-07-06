Letters to the editor for July 6, 2020

Pictures are too big
On May 16, a News & Advance reader commented on the value he derived from reading the daily newspaper.
While I generally agree with his opinion, I have a slightly different take on The News & Advance’s structure. Every day a large photograph is placed on the front page, which I estimate averages about 31 square inches, equivalent to around 99 lines of standard text, or approximately 488 words (not counting accompanying large print captions). Similar large photographs are scattered elsewhere throughout the newspaper. While a photograph may tell a story, it doesn’t have to be that large to convey meaning. If the editors reduced the size of those large photographs and captions, you would gain space for more reporting.
With many serious challenges and issues confronting the city, you would be able to increase value to your readers by adding additional reports. For example, how about holding an in-depth interview with each city council member and the city manager, and publishing their visions on rebuilding the local economy and their priorities for the city budget; or an in-depth report on how local physicians and the hospital are integrating new best-practice treatments into their COVID-19 cases; or conducting interviews with each of the local college/university presidents to probe and report contingency plans if their campus experiences an (almost certain) major COVID-19 outbreak during fall or winter semesters? And how about printing more letters from your readers?
The current News & Advance owners appear to prefer publishing opines from regional newspaper editors over thoughtful comments and analyses from your local subscribers and readers.
BRIAN DELANO
Lynchburg
Context of monuments is key
History is a complex term. It can represent both a past event itself and the constantly changing interpretations of those past events.
Heritage is a more personal perspective of history from a contemporary viewpoint and its legacy will always have different values. Current views of Confederate memorials are frequently cloaked in the terms of history and heritage. What make these many memorials significant is the political context of their creation and the fact they became civic symbols. Most of these memorials were created long after the Civil War and represented an alternate historical narrative that minimized slavery and accompanied new forms of political and social racism.
As powerful public symbols of The Lost Cause ideology, these memorials took on accumulated meanings depending on who saw them, a dual southern heritage. I’ve come to understand that for some they are seen as reminders of an oppressive and unfair history that is not only past but still present. This is not about erasing history or destroying monuments. There are plenty of Civil War battlefield parks where that history and heritage is interpreted in the proper context.
Some monuments are works of art by distinguished sculptors and need to be exhibited in the proper setting. It is the setting at issue.
We need to take an honest look at why civic monuments and memorials were created and whether those initial values are still shared by the general public. We have to ask whether Civil War monuments and memorials, as prominent public symbols, are representative of what we today wish to celebrate or whether their removal to appropriate places mitigates divisive images and furthers community healing.
Robert E. Lee, who did not care for monuments, understood the need for healing and in 1869 said: “I think it wiser, not to open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.” We should never forget our history but we should strive to understand it more truthfully and to realize that heritage constantly changes.
TRAVIS MCDONALD
Lynchburg