Letters to the editor for July 7, 2020

A hopeful sign
After reading Sarah Honosky’s article discussing the sudden spike in chicken sales due to the pandemic, I felt somewhat hopeful for the future even during a time when so many things seem to be going wrong in our country. It is important not to forget how critical our natural environment is and this issue is intertwined with every other issue we face. With better treatment and stewardship of our environment comes better community and civic engagement, comes more equitable policy, and comes a better life for all American peoples.
COVID-19 caused people to think about what is truly necessary in their lives, and equally as important, where those necessities come from. When grocery store shelves remained sparse for weeks, people began to look for sustainable alternatives. Homesteading, growing your own fruits and vegetables and perhaps even raising livestock, could be the future of the American suburb. People are also becoming more aware of the gross atrocity that is factory farming, yet most people are unwilling to go as far as to cut out meat. Thus, buying livestock to raise on one’s own property is a viable alternative to those who can afford it.
While the increase in sustainable farming practices is a step in the right direction, I would challenge the American public to take this one step further. Even if we don’t completely cut out our meat consumption, let’s reduce it. Let’s be more conscious about what “big ag” companies we patronize. The environment will thank us and the rewards will be plentiful.
BEATRICE KELLY-RUSSO
Lynchburg