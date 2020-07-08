Letters to the editor for July 8, 2020

5th District signals change
5th District Take Down June 13, 2020: The delegates of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District had a choice to make. Who would be the Republican nominee for Congress? Rep. Denver Riggleman, who voted against border wall funding, officiated a same-sex marriage and joined the “climate solutions caucus” with Mitt Romney and several Democrats? Or Bob Good, a true constitutional conservative, with a proven record on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, who stood unapologetically in his support of limited government and traditional family values?
On June 13, the voters of the 5th District chose Bob Good with 58% of the vote, with record turnout of almost 3,000 delegates. Why? Because the values of Mr. Good align with those of the delegates. Good’s positions on life, marriage, the Second Amendment, citizenship/immigration and support of the president resonated with the citizens of the 5th District.
This was not the case with Congressman Riggleman, specifically regarding life, marriage and support of President Trump. The organizers of the event ran a fair process, and we are grateful for their hard work. In spite of numerous desperate attacks by the Riggleman campaign, the delegates spoke overwhelmingly in favor of Bob Good, and they will do so again in November, when Good faces off against the Democratic candidate.
We were honored to participate both before and during the convention as members of Bob Good’s volunteer staff, and it was wonderful to see the excitement generated all across the 5th District in support of Bob and the values he stands for. It is now time to unite behind our congressional and presidential candidates and prepare to defeat the Democrats in November. God bless the 5th District, and God bless America!
LUKE BOYER
Lynchburg
OLIVIA SHORES
Pamplin
Put all memorials in private areas
Here’s a thought: Why not develop a private memorial area for all of the Confederate statues and memorabilia where everyone who wants to see them can go to see them instead of where they are now — in everyone’s face everyday?
The way it is now, the statues are a constant reminder of the past. You can’t change the past, but you shouldn’t be forced to relive it everyday either.
The same should be said for the Black statues also. With equal rights comes equal responsibility. Let all of us consider each others feelings and rights.
Our past was yesterday; our future starts today!
BARBARA HARE
Forest