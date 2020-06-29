Time to teach about slavery
Isn’t it about time we actually started teaching about slavery? About when Columbus brought native “Indians” back to Spain after his voyages, not as visitors, but as property for King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella to decide how and what to do with these “visitors,” or about when African tribal chiefs actually sold their own people to the plantation owners in the New World.
How about a series of lectures, seminars, round-table discussions, or just plain gatherings to discuss how it started, when it started, where it came from, who did what to whom, what was the Civil War really was about and what resulted from it?
Speaking of which, how about we take the Civil War era statues and place them in a museum where anyone that would like to can buy a ticket and learn some more about real history?
Each statue could have a plaque about the person telling who, what when and where they were involved.
The existing statues do not need to be destroyed; they are real parts of history, unless the powers that be decide to rewrite history, and they should be preserved.
I have been out of school for many years, but do not remember ever having been taught this in school, and I came from the North. I have learned what I’ve learned from experience, reading and yes, talking to all types and kinds of people.
Since our schools are so intent on doing what is right and feeding everyone at least two meals a day, how about if they start to”feed” everyone what they need to know to help understand why we are where we are, and what we may be able to do to change things for the better?
PATRICIA BURSTEIN
NISSEN BURSTEIN
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(25) comments
I love the new local White Wing Evangelante Emoji of choice, mouth wide open with nothing to say.
Over on this side, well, the future's so bright we gotta wear...
From NBC News:
President Donald Trump said that U.S. intelligence officials had "just" told him there was no credible information suggesting Russian intelligence had offered to pay bounties to Taliban militants who killed American soldiers.
Because of this, intelligence officials had not initially reported the allegations to him or Vice President Mike Pence, Trump wrote in a tweet late on Sunday.
**Notice how NBC News with their usual flare for slanting news, put italics around the word "just" in paragraph one, leading the reader to think that what Trump said was a lie.
Years ago, Democrats never trusted US Intelligence 100%. Remember Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction report from Intelligence.?? It turns out they were pretty much right. Yet, today the Dems gobble up any reports from Intelligence because of the rift that Trump has had with some folks in Intelligence. Also, the Dems really believe reports if they can make political hay from them. And you want these folks to run our government? Good luck with that.[sad]
Anonymous sources and rampant speculation. They will do anything to create a narrative that is harmful to POTUS. This article addresses Trump's credibility on this topic fairly effectively...
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/06/28/did-russia-offer-bounties-to-afghan-terrorists-to-kill-american-soldiers-n2571481
On Channel 13 last night, they showed video of a protest/festival in downtown Lynchburg-no masks on anyone. They are not Conservatives. How can that be???[scared]
You know if my present was as bleak as that of the White Wing Evangelantes I would also try to steer the conversation back to the past.
Please continue to debate your hoaxes, conspiracies, and white heritage, right into the abyss.
I saw where one of the commentors even mentioned that he had found a conservative friendly alternative to Twitter. How wonderful for the rest of us. Now that Facebook is starting to reel in the white supremacists, I plan on offering a conservative alternative called Fakebook. This site will absolutely ban authentic profiles. Then white wing evangelantes won't feel so ashamed hiding behind a fake profile, they'll be surrounded by the other 6% of Americans that share their radical opinions anonymously.
They will of course be sorely missed. It will be a Blue Christmas without them.
[yawn]
The only thing missing from you emoji is your foot in that open mouth
CM: [smile][thumbup]
At least most Conservatives don't have mugshots at the arrests.org website and associated overdue and unpaid fines.[wink][wink]
If the Burstein's read this, please know that many people in central Virginia are serious and committed to personal examination and reforming of hearts as well as acting to reform our various systems, be they governmental, educational, religious, social. As we well know, the real life implementation of civil rights is more than passing legislation (which can be endlessly circumvented) and the personal examination of one's deepest soul involves painful, honest scrutiny of feelings and beliefs (which can be endlessly circumvented by self-"protective" pain avoidance by falling back to the good old ways). We appreciate your vision. Let us all persist in our pursuit of a life of liberty for all within the social context of love for all.
For several hours this weekend, a tweet remained of the President of the United States-- the Leader of the Free World-- honoring a video from The Villages in Florida that featured a man yelling "White Power." There are only two possibilities: 1) Trump is reckless; he passed along the video without knowing what it said; or 2) Trump is racist; he passed along the video knowing exactly what it said. This begs the question-- who can feel any measure of confidence in someone who is either reckless or racist? #BLM
[yawn][yawn][yawn]
And you'll need 3 feet.
[yawn] Let's see. Is Trump reckless or a racist. If he is reckless, we all must be reckless, because who hasn't past on something without reading or seeing it 100%? As far as he being racist, you lefties say that in every other breath. That's your idea of good political debate. I'll take option number three, because you never offer it.........[sleeping]
Most of us aren't President of the United States with the obligation to pass on information that is truthful and accurate to the American people.
No one alive today was a slave. No one alive today owned a slave. This narrative driven by the left always comes up during an election year to drive the false point home that all Republicans are racists and get out the vote for democrats. It's just a game. A dangerous game. If black lives really mattered to the left, they would all be marching in Chicago and Baltimore last year or Planned Parenthood every day.
Here’s The Good COVID-19 News That’s Being Buried By The Press
While this Wuhan bug is dangerous, it is likely not as deadly as advertised. The CDC’s own estimate for what’s called the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), made early this month, is about 0.26%. The regular flu, by comparison, has an IFR of about 0.1%. So using the government’s own likely inflated COVID-19 death data, the IFR for the Chinese-origin virus is about that of a very bad seasonal flu — and not the 3.4% first estimated.
Subtract the impact of horrendous policy errors in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio caused thousands of nursing home residents to die needlessly, and fatality rates shrink even further.
With COVID-19 infections indeed going up due to more testing, we’ll soon be hearing the same strident voices yelling for a shutdown. But the death rates once used to scare us into an extreme reaction now appear even lower than they do after weeks of decline.
Until our national “experts” can explain to us why we should take these bad numbers seriously, don’t be panicked by phony warnings about possible increases in deaths. Manipulated numbers should never be used to make sweeping public policy decisions. That’s especially true now, with the left looking for any way it can find to shut down the economy again and end Trump’s presidency.
[And, I would add, the fakery here is just like that of "climate change." The climate alarmists predicted catastrophes; and when the catastrophes never came, the alarmists just predicted more catastrophes, all propped up with pseudo-science. The Chinavirus alarmists are doing the same thing with phony statistics.]
Here we go again. First, not only is there no indication that the number of deaths are inflated, but rather the opposite. Even if your estimate of 0.26% is correct, that's still 936,000 dead Americans or 195,000,000 people worldwide. Maybe that's acceptable to you, but most people would disagree. As far as climate change, the only
pseudoscience is yours. As far as catastrophes that never came, tell that to people living in Bangladesh as their land goes underwater, or those living in areas that get their water from glaciers that are no longer there. Oh, I'm sorry, I forgot that those are mostly non whites. Forget about it.
As with everything, truth is is the eye of the beholder, which is why Christ said, “Where TWO or MORE are gathered in my name, there am I also. Black voices need to be included in that narrative for it to have any truth in it as a teaching experience. We shall see how this plays out.
As with everything, truth is [in] the eye of the beholder,...
Which is to say, all truth is subjective -- which is: nonsense. "2+2 = 4" is objectively true, regardless of the subjective beliefs of any "beholder."
It is objectively true that downplaying this virus for political reasons has made the pandemic worse, more long lasting, inflicting more death and suffering than if everyone wore a mask and kept physical distance. Lack of universal mask wearing + physical distance = more death and economic loss.
[yawn]
[yawn][yawn]
James Tracey-- you are absolutely correct that the pandemic has been made worse by poor planning. Texas and Florida are today suffering the horrible consequences of the rush to re-open. There are worse days ahead for all who do not honor the science. Science does not care about politics.
But apparently it cares deeply for the rioters. The numbers went up when the states did not force the rioters to comply with stay at home orders and masks. Our Governor threw the baby out with the bath water just because he feels a kindred spirit with the criminal element.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.