Letters to the editor for Sept 4, 2020

Election a tipping point
As the election for president of the United States looms large, we are at the tipping point as a nation, as to whether or not we go forward as a rational, decent, democratic republic that actually holds dear the tenets of our founding documents or as an authoritarian, illegal, immoral, criminal regime, aided and abetted by a minority of our population, who have made a Faustian bargain with the devil under the guise of “getting our list”of the things we always wanted to shove down the throats of the American people that could not be accomplished in any ethical manner.
With the criminally negligent handling of the coronavirus pandemic, we are on a trajectory for countless more deaths and the ensuing economic devastation that entails. When other countries with uniform leadership shut their outbreaks down responsibly and are now back to “normal life,” they are not allowing people from the U.S. into their countries because they don’t want the lack of American leadership to cause a reinfestation of the virus they sacrificed to stop.
Think about this. Most of the 147,000 deaths and counting, all the debt we are running up from job losses and unemployment, all the desperate measures we are having to scramble to put forward to shore up our devastated working class, is a price that did not have to be paid had we anything remotely approaching responsible leadership from the White House.
With that glass of cold water splashing us in the face, will we choose to turn America into a Banana Republic, with a destroyed health care system, a destroyed Social Security and Medicare system, a weakened military we can no longer afford and virtually no respect from any nation on earth, except for those that sell us down the river in self serving deals that will never see the light of day? The foundation for all these things has been laid block by block by the most criminally corrupt regime in American history. Unless every possible Republican for any office up for election in 2020 is not soundly defeated, there will be no America left to be pillaged by the 1%.
If we are to ever regain the moral leadership of the world, that now sees us as a laughing stock, we must restructure a society where all are vested in the moral functionality of justice, capitalism, and the responsibility we all must share in retiring our debt and honoring our founding principles. Those are the things we are seeing destroyed every day, that only Joe Biden will be able to lead us on a path to redemption from. Vote like our very existence depends on it. Because it does! Vote Biden on Nov. 3!
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!