Megan A. Lucas: Warner is our last line of defense against forced unionization

When he served as governor from 2002 until 2006, Sen. Mark Warner was a strong defender of workers’ protections. He kept Virginia’s right-to-work statute intact throughout his term and has spoken favorably of its role in protecting workers.

That is why our members, and their employees, are urging Sen. Warner to oppose the PRO Act. This legislation protects workers in name only — in reality, it gives unions a stranglehold over employee-employer relations and power over how workplaces are run. Besides undoing Virginia’s and 26 states’ right-to-work laws, the PRO Act would impose policies such as requiring managers to go through a union representative to talk with their employees about pay, benefits or anything in the realm of human resources. It would also prevent the use of secret ballots in unionization and union elections, opening employees up to intimidation and harassment. It even allows unions to conduct strikes without notice.

Of course, unions do have an important role to play in the modern workplace. Businesses and employees that want union representation to help with negotiations or other aspects of day-to-day human resources questions should be free to choose to do so. But the PRO Act would go much further than that, amounting to a federal rewrite of Virginia’s employment laws to give unions a permanent position in every office, shop floor or factory across the Old Dominion.

Right-to-work has been tested for decades in Virginia, and it has proven itself an important means of empowering workers. Sen. Warner protected the right to work during his time in the Executive Mansion, and now it is up to him to protect it again in Washington. Workers in all industries across Lynchburg and across the Commonwealth are counting on him to stand up for them.

Megan A. Lucas is CEO and Chief Economic Development Officer of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.