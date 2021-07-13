 Skip to main content
Overturned resin truck shuts down U.S. 29 in Campbell County
Officials are expecting a day-long cleanup after a tractor trailer carrying resin overturned on U.S. 29 in Campbell County on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle overturned near the intersection of Browns Mill Road before 10 a.m., according to information from VDOT and Campbell County Public Safety.

Both directions of traffic on U.S. 29 are shut down while officials work on cleanup that's expected to last all day, including addressing a small fuel leak.

Drivers heading northbound will be directed on a detour starting at Gladys Road to U.S. 501 and drivers headed southbound will be taking Colonial Highway to Leesville Road before coming back to U.S. 29.

Campbell County officials said the truck driver was treated on scene by EMS workers and released.

