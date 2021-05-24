Patty
This is such an obvious need that you’d think it would have been taken care of by now.
Lynchburg resident and public servant Leighton B. Dodd died peacefully Sunday night, his family said. He was 90 years old.
In the first criminal jury trial to take place in Nelson County in more than a year, a Shipman man was found guilty May 19 on charges of sexua…
UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after a crash Monday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.
'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players
Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as …
An Amherst County woman pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding and received a six-month jail sentence in connection with stabbing…
AMHERST — Uproar among some Amherst County residents concerned about recent equity and social justice lessons rolled out in the county’s secon…
A Gladys woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s toddler to death in September is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Jefferson Forest announced Lynchburg native J.T. Crews as its new football coach. Rustburg's Jack Baker said he is resigning his post, ending an eight-year tenure in Red Devils country.
What is the future of solar in Campbell County? Local leadership discusses loss of appetite for county solar projects.
ALTAVISTA — At first glance, the rows of panels could be mistaken for silver water, a rippling lake of glass refracting blue sky, almost alien…