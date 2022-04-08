Tags
AMHERST — Two years after the last resident of the Central Virginia Training Center was moved from the Madison Heights campus, a plan to redev…
For the first time in its 112-year-history, Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church has a female pastor.
Two new restaurants have been confirmed for the new West Edge development under construction on Timberlake Road.
Elijah Davis’ first season now complete, this weekend, he’ll be able to put all his energy into hoping for the continuation of his dad’s first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
With new owners, the Rosedale development at 1600 Graves Mill Road is moving forward again.
A fire Sunday consumed a single-family home, shed, outbuildings and four cars in Campbell County, authorities said.
To-go cocktails and alcohol delivery have been extended for another two years in Virginia.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
A major project planned at the congested intersection of Virginia 151 and U.S. 29 in northern Amherst County will bring changes Virginia Depar…
Longtime Monelison Volunteer Fire Department member and former chief Ernie Cash could tell anyone who asked about the history of the departmen…
