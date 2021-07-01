Periwinkle
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Murder charges against three people linked to the October death of a Lynchburg man will advance to a higher court, a judge decided Tuesday.
A Friday-morning crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on U.S. 460 in Campbell County killed one person, police said.
A Lynchburg man facing charges of sex crimes against a 17-year-old was granted $25,000 bond Friday.
Lynchburg City Council member Treney Tweedy will be taking over as the CEO of Lynchburg Community Action Group after the Rev. William Coleman retires at the end of the month.
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.
What might seem like just a café in the middle of Kemper St. strives to be much more.
So we finally have two statewide tickets — Terry McAuliffe for governor for the Democrats and Glenn Youngkin for the Republicans.
Dr. David Randolph II was 10 when he determined, in all his wistful youthfulness, that his father was a real-life superhero.
For the first time, woman visits site where her father died in Bedford County plane crash more than 70 years ago
HUDDLESTON — It was 71 years to the day her father died in a plane crash on a farm in Bedford County, and Tuesday Kathleen Iacopetti stood by …