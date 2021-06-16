Planez's homer lifts Hillcats to win over Nationals (copy)

Fredericksburg’s Bryan Pena was nearly unhittable out of the bullpen for four innings Wednesday night.

Lynchburg pounced in his fifth inning on the mound.

Alexfri Planez’s two-run homer sparked a four-run seventh inning as the Hillcats claimed their first victory at FredNats Ballpark with an 8-3 triumph.

The first four batters reached in the seventh against Pena. Christian Cairo’s sacrifice bunt moved two runners into scoring position for the inning’s first out. Will Bartlett was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Yainer Diaz’s single scored Valdes and Martinez to put the Hillcats (19-17) ahead 6-4.

Planez was the second batter of the seventh and turned on a 2-1 offering to put Lynchburg ahead for good.

Liam Jenkins (1-0) struck out four and did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Pena (1-1) surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out six in his five innings of relief. He allowed two hits, walked one and hit two batters in the seventh.