Police search for driver in Lynchburg expressway crash
Lynchburg Police are searching for a man who fled from a crash on the U.S. 29 North that left his passenger seriously injured, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The crash took place on the expressway near the Candlers Mountain Road off ramp at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning when a car overturned, the release states. The driver left the scene on foot; the passenger was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Officer A. Farrar at (434) 455-6047.

