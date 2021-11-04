Porter
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.
- Updated
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
Football has become a family affair for the BHS coach, his wife, son and daughter, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to their request to accommodate Bryson.
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following a Friday afternoon cr…
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
Lynchburg's infamous haunted house undergoing renovations, will take on fresh life under new ownership
For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a s…
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah announced Friday it has purchased 47 acres of land from Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship in order to “improve and enhance the gro…