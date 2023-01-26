Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 73, Amherst 53
AMHERST (12-5, 4-5 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 17, Elliott 6, Justin Burns 14, Morris 1, Brooks 3, Wayne Ford 10, Andrews 2. Totals 16 14-30 53.
E.C. GLASS (14-2, 9-0 Seminole)
D. Harris 6, Knox 7, Conner 9, O’Maundre Harris 34, Treacy 7, Gilbert 4, Brestel 3, Wood 1, Cashwell 2. Totals 22 23-28 73.
Amherst;11;10;14;18;—;53
E.C. Glass;12;15;22;24;—;73
3-point goals: Amherst 7 (Jordan 3, Elliott 2, Ford 2). E.C. Glass 6 (Conner 3, O. Harris, Treacy, Brestel).
Highlights: ECG — O’Maundre Harris scored his 1,000th career point and added 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists; Knox 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Conner 6 rebounds; Treacy 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Gilbert 5 rebounds.
Heritage 40, Brookville 33
HERITAGE (8-7, 5-4 Seminole)
Toms 5, Clark 5, Slaughter 8, Simieon McMillan 19, Kelso 1, Tucker 2. Totals 14 9-14 40.
BROOKVILLE (4-13, 1-8 Seminole)
Allen 2, Martin 7, Dey 2, Bishop Harvey 20, Wood 2. Totals 10 9-18 33.
Heritage;4;8;9;19;—;40
Brookville;6;5;10;12;—;33
3-point goals: Heritage 3 (Toms, Slaughter 2). Brookville 4 (Harvey 4).
Highlights: B — Martin 7 rebounds; Dey 7 rebounds.
Rustburg 80, Liberty 70
LIBERTY (2-14, 0-9 Seminole)
Smith 7, W. Holdren 4, Kittrell 9, D. Williams 6, Joseph Cutler 15, Marques Williams 26. Totals 25 13-21 70.
RUSTBURG (11-6, 4-5 Seminole)
Mayhew 2, Vassal-Crider 2, Andrew Burke 12, Elijah Sherard 30, Moorman 4, Robinson 6, Terrence Parrish 15, Taylor 5, Crickenberger 1, Rosser 3. Totals 27 20-29 80.
Liberty;15;19;18;18;—;70
Rustburg;31;17;10;22;—;80
3-point goals: Liberty 7 (Smith 2, Cutler 3, M. Williams 2). Rustburg 6 (Sherard 3, Parrish 2, Rosser).
Jefferson Forest 67, Liberty Christian 44
JEFFERSON FOREST (13-3, 8-1 Seminole)
Isaiah Scott 21, Burrill 3, Elliott 6, Cooper Stamn 11, Lesniak 9, Kelka Alwal 10, Lane 2, Hamilton 5. Totals 24 8-12 67.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-6, 5-4 Seminole)
Duff 7, Sweeney 4, Landon Etzel 11, Parker Damon 14, Hartless 4, Jenkins 4. Totals 16 5-12 44.
Forest;17;14;16;20;—;67
LCA;11;11;16;6;—;44
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 11 (Scott 6, Burrill, Stamn 2, Lesniak 2). Liberty Christian 7 (Duff, Etzel 2, Damon 4).
Highlights: JF — Elliott 15 rebounds; Alwal 8 rebounds. LCA — Damon 6 rebounds.
Other Scores
Virginia Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61
New Covenant 63, Fishburne Military 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 74, Jefferson Forest 45
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-4, 9-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 31, Emmy Stout 21, Jenkins 2, Rivard 6, Laslie 6, Lambert 6, Christopher 2. Totals 30 11-22 74.
JEFFERSON FOREST (11-5, 6-3 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 13, Bella Hill 10, Molly Rupert 11, Tate 3, Ferrell 4, Dawkins 4. Totals 19 5-6 45.
LCA;24;11;14;25;—;74
Forest;11;12;12;10;—;45
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 3 (Mills 2, Laslie). Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Hill).
Highlights: JF — Hancock 10 rebounds; Rupert 6 rebounds; Ferrell 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
Brookville 45, Heritage 40, OT
BROOKVILLE (8-9, 3-6 Seminole)
Farnsworth 5, Cailyn Reynoso 15, Shelton 3, Ashlynn Stinnett 10, Victoria Yancey 12. Totals 15 11-18 45.
HERITAGE (5-12, 2-6 Seminole)
Powell 2, Cole 2, Crawford 3, Calyce Garvin 16, Peterson 4, Steadman 2, Tailor Coles 11. Totals 17 4-9 40.
Brookville;4;10;12;12;7;—;45
Heritage;15;6;4;13;2;—;40
3-point goals: Brookville 4 (Reynoso 2, Shelton, Stinnett). Heritage 2 (Coles, Garvin).
Liberty 58, Rustburg 16
RUSTBURG (1-16, 0-9 Seminole)
L. Rosser 6, Womble 5, Jackson 2, Crews 2, Hunter 1. Totals 5 6-13 16.
LIBERTY (13-3, 6-3 Seminole)
Brianna Adams 21, Iyana Sigei 17, Cierra St. John 10, Shania Brown 10. Totals 24 8-12 58.
Rustburg;4;5;4;3;—;16
Liberty;9;24;12;13;—;58
3-point goals: Rustburg none. Liberty 2 (Adams, St. John).
Highlights: L — Adams’ scoring total was a season high.
E.C. Glass 58, Amherst 48
E. C. GLASS (10-6, 6-3 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 26, Sparks 8, Destiny Word 14, Milam 5, Williams 3, Ahrens 2. Totals 20 12-22 58.
AMHERST (8-9, 4-5 Seminole)
Maegan Lloyd 12, Cheyenne Wall 13, McKayla Padgett 12, Hooper 8, Martin 3. Totals 18 9-15 48.
E.C. Glass;2;20;16;20;—;58
Amherst;7;7;15;19;—;48
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Osborne 4, Milam, Wiliams). Amherst 3 (Lloyd, Wall 2).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 3 steals, 3 assists; Williamson 4 steals; Williams 2 blocks.
Other Scores
Fuqua 32, Timberlake Christian 26
Miller 67, New Covenant 19
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
At Woodberry Forest
Participating schools — Appomattox, Caroline, Cumberland, Louisa, Eastern Mennonite.
Event winners — 55 Dash: Jaidyn Ferguson (Caroline) 7.69; 300: Arianna Jones (Louisa) 44.82; 500: Elizabeth Middlesworth (Louisa) 1:26.36; 1,000: Maeve Myers (Louisa) 3:20.03; 1,600: Kennedy Harris (Louisa) 5:55.29; 55 Hurdles: LaKyra Bartee (Cumberland) 8.76; 4x200 Relay: Caroline 1:54.38; 4x400 Relay: Louisa 4:26.22; 4x800 Relay: Louisa 10:40.67; High Jump: Christina Jones (Cumberland) 4-08; Pole Vault: Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9-00; Long Jump: Nadiyah Abdussalaam (ACHS) 15-03.50; Triple Jump: Jaidyn Ferguson (Caroline) 33-01.50; Shot Put: Taylor Waddy (Louisa) 33-04.
Local top-10 event finishers — 55 Dash: 3. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 7.96, 9. Dezyre Christian (ACHS) 8.13; 1,000: 2. Miriam Robindolph (ACHS) 3:25.09, 4. Madison Martin (ACHS) 3:29.09; 55 Hurdles: 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (ACHS) 9.35; 4x400 Relay: 4. Appomattox 4:47.39; High Jump: 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (ACHS) 4-08; Pole Vault: 3. Marissa Perry (ACHS) 7-00; Long Jump: 8. Morgan Flamm (ACHS) 13-03; Triple Jump: 2. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (ACHS) 32-07, T3. Dezyre Christian (ACHS) 29-10, 7. Morgan Flamm (ACHS) 28-05.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at King’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dan River at Nelson, 6 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Randolph-Henry, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal vs. George Washington (W.Va.) in St. Albans Classic (St. Albans, W.Va.), 8:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Amherst, Monticello at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney College, 6 p.m.
Seminole District Championships, at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River in WSAZ Wrestling Tournament, at Mountain Health Arena (Huntington, W.Va.), 1 p.m.
Region 3C qualifier, at Liberty, 5 p.m.