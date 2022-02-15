Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 35, Nelson 34
NELSON (9-13, 8-4 Dogwood)
Tamya Vest-Turner 11, Destiny Meredith 10, Horsley 6, Giles 6, Green 1. Totals 12 6-7 34.
ALTAVISTA (12-6, 8-3)
Keelie Dawson 12, Chamille Pennix 10, deBernard 6, Lanzilotti 5, Pannell 2. Totals 14 7-11 35.
Nelson;13;5;12;4;—;34
Altavista;9;12;6;8;—;35
3-point goals: Nelson 4 (Vest-Turner 3, Meredith). Altavista none.
William Campbell 38, Appomattox 22
APPOMATTOX (2-8)
Nolen 4, McCullough 2, Troxler 6, Glover 6, Wilkerson 3, Hargis 1. Totals unavailable.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-14)
Bradley 7, Jones 3, Boyd 7, My-Angel Elam 10, Scott 1, Thompson 5, DeJarnette 5. Totals unavailable.
Appomattox;8;3;3;8;—;22
William Campbell;6;9;12;11;—;38
Highlights: Appomattox — 7 of 16 from free throw line. William Campbell — 7 of 13 from free throw line.
Blue Ridge Conference
Virginia Episcopal 52, New Covenant 36
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (9-7)
Flippin 2, Olivia Tompkins 10, Maya Barrera 23, Parnell 8, Lewis 9. Totals 20 2-5 52.
NEW COVENANT (6-14)
E. Walker 6, J. Walker 8, Brielle Walker 20, Olson 2. Totals 11 10-18 36.
Virginia Episcopal;12;11;20;9;—;52
New Covenant;6;12;10;8;—;36
3-point goals: VES 10 (Tomkins, Barrera 7, Parnell, Lewis). New Covenant 4 (E. Walker, B. Walker, Olson 2).
Highlights: NC — E. Walker 6 steals; B. Walker 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks; Hostetler 6 rebounds; Olson 7 rebounds.
VACA South Region Quarterfinals
Timberlake Christian 45, Faith Christian (Roanoke) 34
FAITH CHRISTIAN (1-10)
Rachel Williams 12, Childress 5, Sessor 1, Ashley Crosby 12, Nichols 2, Eanes 2. Totals 12 9-24 34.
TIMBERLAKE (9-8)
Kennedy 2, Mooney 8, Brooklyn Finnerty 22, Frederich 4, Yu 7, Davis 2. Totals 17 10-20 45.
Faith;6;6;7;15;—;34
TCS;11;18;8;8;—;45
3-point goals: Faith 1 (Williams). TCS 1 (Yu).
Highlights: TCS — Kennedy 3 assists; Mooney 14 rebounds; Frederich 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Finnerty 51 rebounds, 3 blocks, 4 steals, 1 assist.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Nelson 61, Altavista 40
ALTAVISTA (13-6, 7-4 Dogwood)
B. Tweedy 2, Jayden Boyd 12, Hart 2, Reynolds 2, Stuart Hunt 18, Randle Ford 4. Totals 13 5-6 40.
NELSON (18-2, 12-0)
Jaren Purvis 14, Blayz McGarry 14, Jace Martin 17, McGrath 5, Ebelherr 2, Willoughby 9. Totals 23 7-10 61.
Altavista;12;11;12;5;—;40
Nelson;14;14;22;11;—;60
3-point goals: Altavista 9 (Boyd 4, Hunt 4, Ford). Nelson 8 (McGarry, Martin5, McGrath, Willoughby).
Highlights: A — Ford 6 rebounds, Hart 5 assists; N — Purvis 10 rebounds.
William Campbell 47, Appomattox 34
APPOMATTOX (4-8)
Adams 7, Fleshman 7, Busa 3, Peterson 8, Nitti 1, Wheeler 8. Totals 12 7-13 47.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (9-8)
Thompson 7, Williams 4, Graves 2, Mason 3, Elijah Jackson 14, Jacob Halsey 13, Allen 4. Totals 15 13-19 47.
Appomattox;8;6;15;5;—;34
William Campbell;2;14;19;12;—;47
3-point goals: Appomattox 3 (Adams, Fleshman, Nitti). William Campbell 4 (Williams, Halsey 3).
Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Polls
Division I
1. St. Paul VI, 2. Bishop O'Connell, 3. Episcopal High, 4. St. Stephens & St. Agnes, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine, 7. Flint Hill, 8. Catholic High, 9. Collegiate, 10. Cape Henry Collegiate, 11. Woodberry Forest, 12. St. Christopher's, 13. Potomac School, 14. Saint John Paul the Great.
Division II
1. Blue Ridge School, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Seton School, 8. Norfolk Collegiate, 9. Nansemond-Suffolk, 10. Hargrave Military, 11. Virginia Academy, 12. North Cross, 13. Atlantic Shores.
Division III
1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Richmond Christian, 3. Eastern Mennonite, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Banner Christian, 6. The Carmel School, T7. Christ Chapel, Wakefield, 9. Church Hill, 10. Walsingham, 11. Broadwater Academy, 12. Tidewater Academy, 13. Westover Christian, 14. Portsmouth Christian, 15. Trinity School.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass in Seminole District championship, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass in Seminole District championship, 5:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River in Blue Ridge District championship, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Altavista 7 p.m.
DIVING
Class 1-2 Championships at St. Catherine’s School Pool, 12:55 p.m.