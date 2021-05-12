Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, May 12

BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Dan River 10, Altavista 1
Dan River;021;500;2;—;10;10;1
Altavista;000;100;0;—;1;1;9
WP: Alex Alderson. LP: Logan Nichols.
Highlights: DR — Alderson 4 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 Ks (2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R); Mark Porter 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Blake Hughes 2-4, RBI. Altavista — Shane McCorkle 1-3, BB; Eric Nichols 0-1, 2 BB, RBI, SB.
Records: Altavista 1-3. Dan River 4-2.
Chatham 10, Appomattox 4
Chatham;109;000;0;—;10;9;2
Appomattox;130;000;0;—;4;7;2
WP: Matthew Arnold. LP: Camron Smith.
Highlights: Chatham — Carrington Aaron 2-3, 2B, 3B, RBI (3 IP relief, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks); Arnold 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks); Appomattox — Alex Caruso 2-4, R, RBI; Trey Shrock 1-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI.
Appomattox 3-1. Chatham 4-0.
Nelson County 7, William Campbell 6 (8 innings)
Campbell;130;011;00;—;6;10;5
Nelson;200;030;11;—;7;6;1
One out when winning run scored.
WP: Jace Martin. LP: Tyree Williams.
Highlights: WC — Colten Allen 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Randy Crabtree 1-4, RBI; Payton Mason 2-5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Tyler Mason 7 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 Ks; Williams 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 1 K. NCHS — Logan Campbell 0-4, 2 RBIs, walkoff BB; Blayze McGarry 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Jack Rodgers 1-4, RBI; Cameron Banton 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Martin 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Records: William Campbell 1-3. Nelson 3-3.
SOFTBALL
Dogwood District
Nelson County 15, William Campbell 1
Nelson;132;54;—;15;13;0
Campbell;001;00;—;1;3;4
WP: Ambryre Taylor. LP: Abbie McDarris.
Highlights: NCHS — Taylor 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Rachel Thompson 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Savcanna Jenkins 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Kendel Kronk 4-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs; 4 R; Ansley Jenkins 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. WC — Kaydee Fannon 1-2, RBI; McDarris 1-2; Chantell Sjovall 1-1.
Records: William Campbell 0-4. Nelson 3-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 6, Jefferson Forest 3
At Liberty University
Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Kael Swartz 8-5; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Bennet Mowry 9-8 (7-3); Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. William Wallis 8-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. William Jeon 8-6; Kian Swartz (LCA) d. Andrew Chang 8-1; Josh Powell (LCA) d. Adam Ellett 8-4.
Doubles: Riordan/Hogan (JF) d. Ka. Swartz/Mowry 8-6; Landon Bivens/Ki. Swartz (LCA) d. Jeon/Ellett 8-0; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Chang/Stephen Tibbs 8-3.
Records: Jefferson Forest 4-4. LCA 7-1.
Amherst 5, Heritage 4
At Amherst
Singles: Dustin Manning (H) d. Riley Cox 8-2; Charles Smallshaw (H) def. Colson Davis 8-1; Zachary DelaFuente (H) def. Nico Thomas 8-5; Lane Terry (A) def. Morgan Thompson 8-4; Manford Campbell (A) def. Ethan Venters 8-0; Ryan Marsh (A) by forfeit.
Doubles: Manning/Smallshaw (H) def. Cox/Terry 8-1; Davis/Thomas (A) def. DelaFuente/Thompson 8-2; Campbell/Marsh (A) by forfeit.
Records: Amherst 3-3.
Brookville 5, Liberty 4
At Liberty
Singles: Levi Wellman (B) def. Logan Hurley 8-2; Jacob Dickey (B) def. Adam Lawhorn 8-0; Jacob Slusser (L) def Ben Surratt 8-6; Cameron Leidich (L) def Simon Emery 8-6; Charlie Moser (L) def Chris Brewer 8-2; Brookville by forfeit.
Doubles:Wellman/Dickey (B) def Burley/Lawhorn 8-1; Leidich/Moser (L) def Ryan Abernathy/William Fulsom (B) 8-0; Brookville by forfeit.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty 8, Brookville 1
at Brookville
Singles: Bethany Duncan (L) d. Gabby Brose 8-4; Kayla Gravely (L) d. Tori Yancey 8-0; Morgan Tolley (L) d. Delyne Younger 8-1; Jayden Hurt (L) d. Paige Witt 8-6; Rebecca Perkins (L) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-5; Madelyn Painchaud (L) d. Monica Dang 8-1.
Doubles: Gravely/Tolley (L) d. Brose/Yancey 8-4; Duncan/Perkins (L) d. Younger/Kidd 8-2; Witt/Dang (B) d. Hurt/Heleigh Maguire Hernandez 8-5.
Records: Brookville 0-8.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 78, Brookville 63, Liberty 39, Rustburg 23
At Rustburg
First place only: 100 Dash: Jordan Steele (L) 11.46; 200 Dash: Steele (L) 23.41; 400 Dash: Kyle Kurtz (R) 52.32; 800 Run: Jacob White 2:15.94; 1,600 Run: Alex Jordan 5:05.72; 110 Hurdles: Levi Lindauer (JF) 19.52; 300 Hurdles: Jared Arrington (L) 45.72; 4x100 Relay: Brookville (Jaylyn Marshall, Izaiah Roundtree, Caleb Christian, Jahee Blake) 44.73; 4x400 Relay: Brookville (Christian Seeney, Brent Wesolowski, Chasen Hunt, Caleb Christian) 3:35.10; 4x800 Relay: Jefferson Forest (Alex Jordan, Sam Laneve, Jacob White, Jonah Packer) 9:11.24; High Jump: Arrington (L) 5-10; Long Jump: Andrew Qi (JF) 19-07.25; Triple Jump: Qi (JF) 19-07.25; Shot Put: Michael Mitchell (B) 34-11; Discus: Blane Cook (JF) 103-00.
Non-district
Staunton River 106, Patrick Henry (R) 81, Hidden Valley 30, Christian Heritage 3
At Staunton River
First place only: 100 Dash: Daniel Alonzo (PH) 12.30; 200 Dash: Malakhi Gregory (SR) 24.68; 400 Dash: Gregory (SR) 54.03; 800 Run: Edward Williams (PH) 2:08.39; 1,600 Run: Williams (PH) 4:50.46; 3,200 Run: Sam Weddle (SR) 11:07.48; 110 Hurdles: John Penn (PH) 17.26; 300 Hurdles: Penn (PH) 46.14; 4x400 Relay: Staunton River 3:51.14; 4x800 Relay: Patrick Henry 10:28.37; High Jump: Penn (PH) 5-06; Pole Vault: Alex Porras (PH) 10-00; Long Jump: Devin Tellez (PH) 19-09.75; Triple Jump: Tellez (40-02; Shot Put: Marcus Williams (SR) 37-08; Discus: Ashton Hancock (SR) 111-11.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District
Rustburg 89.50, Jefferson Forest 67, Brookville 22.50, Liberty 7
At Rustburg
First place only: 100 Dash: Emily Coates (R) 12.79; 200 Dash: Coates (R) 26.77; 400 Dash: Iyana Sherard (R) 1:07.12; 80 Run: Pate Jordan (R) 2:38.92; 1,600 Run: Pate (R) 5:39.62; 100 Hurdles: Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.96; 300 Hurdles: Pettyjohn (JF) 49.96; 4x100 Relay: Rustburg 50.03; High Jump: Pettyjohn (JF) 5-00; Long Jump: Coates (R) 16-04.50; Triple Jump: Kandace McIvor (JF) 33-03.25; Shot Put: Pettyjohn (JF) 36-10; Discus: Pettyjohn 98-10.
Non-district
Staunton River 104, Patrick Henry (R) 95, Hidden Valley 1
At Staunton River
First place only: 100 Dash: Tynia Garvin (PH) 13.69; 200 Dash: Megan McGinnis (PH) 27.36; 400 Dash: McGinnis (PH) 58.28; 800 Run: Alexis Ice (SR) 2:29.94; 1,600 Run: Ice (SR) 5:41.72; 3,200 Run: Alice Sherman (PH) 11:37.73; 100 Hurdles: Elizabeth Tershak (PH) 19.48; 300 Hurdles: Tershak (PH) 53.25; 4x100 Relay: Patrick Henry 53.76; 4x400 Relay: Staunton River 4:40.22; High Jump: Jeni Levine (SR) 4-10; Pole Vault: Jaelynn Ferguson (SR) 15-00.75; Triple Jump: Shauna Paddyfote (PH) 33-00.50; Shot Put: Lilly Phillips (SR) 26-01; Discus: Phillips (SR) 69-08.
VOLLEYBALL
Coaches of the Seminole District teams
First team: Addie Brown (Amherst), Faith Smith (Amh), Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass), VB Trost (ECG), Kaylee Abbott (JF), Macy Hill (LCA), Chasity Alphin (Liberty), Tinsley Abbott (Rustburg), Meah Coles (Rust), Kate Hardie (Rust), Anna Maddox (Rust).
Second team: Cyanna Cabell (Amh), Danielle Wentz (Amh), Devan Funke (ECG), Erin Johnson (ECG), Morgan Blankenship (JF), Sophia Gerni (JF), Jordan Geukgeuzian (LCA), Anna Moody (LCA), Katherine Thompson (Lib), Eden Bigham (Rust), Parker Goldstein (Rust).
Honorable mention: Emma Meehan (Amh), Parker Morrison (Brookville), Ashley Dietz (ECG), Alyssa Pinn (Heritage), Emily Crosswhite (JF), Alex McCray (JF), Jadyn Clark (Lib).
Coach of the Year: Kristen Hardie, Rustburg
Player of the Year: Kate Hardie, Rustburg
Note: The Seminole District chose not to select all-district teams this school year, but coaches from the district met to chose these teams.
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
VES at Carlisle in VIC semifinals, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Heritage at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nelson at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
E.C. Glass at Patrick Henry (R), 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Heritage at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at LCA, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Altavista, Dan River, Nelson, Appomattox at Appomattox, 5 p.m.
Chatham, William Campbell, Galileo, Gretna at Gretna, 5 p.m.