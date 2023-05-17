BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 5, Gretna 2

Gretna;101;000;0;—;2;6;2

Appomattox;101;012;x;—;5;9;1

WP: Zach Busa. LP: Evan Adams. S: Wyatt Sisk.

Highlights: Gretna — Jacob Shelton 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Evan Adams 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Haden Moon 2-4, R; Nathan Dalton 1-4, 2B, RBI; Jackson Moore 1-2, RBI. Appomattox — Nate Dillon 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Zach Busa 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks; Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Trey Shrock 1-4, 2B, R; Evan Carwile 2-3.

Records: Appomattox 13-4. Gretna 2-17.

Dan River 5, Altavista 4

Altavista;001;010;2;—;4;7;6

Dan River;100;002;2;—;5;6;3

WP: Colin Brooks. LP: Nekhi Robinson.

Two outs when winning run scored.

Highlights: Altavista — Shane McCorkle 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks (1-2); Eric Nichols 1-3, R, 3 SB; Ethan Inge 2-4, 2 RBIs; Robert Cox 2-3. Dan River — Luke Ewing 1-4, RBI, single to right to score winning run in bottom of seventh; Noah Abercrombie 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (2-3, R).

Records: Altavista 7-11. Dan River 8-11.

Nelson 6, William Campbell 2

Wm. Campbell;101;000;0;—;2;4;2

Nelson;030;012;x;—;6;7;0

WP: Mike Fitzgerald. LP: Tyler Mason.

Highlights: Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks (1-3, 2B); Blake Victor 1-3, RBI; Caleb Thompson 1-4, RBI; George Knight 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Marshall Garrison 1-3, 2 RBIs. William Campbell — Tyler Mason 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, R, 2 SB); Dylan Nelson 1-2; Tyree Williams 1-2, R.

Records: Nelson 11-7. William Campbell 8-9.

Seminole District

Rustburg 10, Brookville 5

Rustburg;022;001;5;—;10;12;2

Brookville;003;011;0;—;5;6;0

WP: Aldon Epperson. LP: Cody Bowling.

Highlights: Rustburg — Hunter Carlson 2-4,2B, 2 RBIs; Jackson Hall 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Camden McCormick 4-4, 2 RBIs, R (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks); Aldon Epperson 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks; Evan Martin 1-3, 2B. Brookville — Mason Coleman 3-4, 2 RBIs; Cody Bowling 1-2, RBI; Henry Simmons 1-2, R.

Records: Brookville 7-12. Rustburg 7-11.

Liberty Christian 3, E.C. Glass 0

Glass;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

LCA;000;201;x;—;3;6;1

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Cooper Campbell. HR: Matt Vine (LCA) solo to center with one on in bottom of sixth inning.

Highlights: ECG — Max Calloway 1-3; John Ruhl 1-2; Cooper Campbell 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. LCA — Ben Blair 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 Ks; Matt Vine 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Danny Demoss 1-3, RBI.

Records: LCA 18-0. E.C. Glass 12-7.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 7, Brookville 4

Rustburg;300;000;4;—;7;16;1

Brookville;100;000;3;—;4;6;1

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Ashley Ferguson (BHS) to center with two on, two outs in bottom of seventh inning.

Highlights: Rustburg — Mary Mayhew 2-4, R; Carly Markian 1-4, 2B, R; Jenna Bryant 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Nahla Bigham 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Emily Hines 2-4, R; Destiny Jones 4-4, 2 2B; Emma Blankinship 1-4, 2 RBIs; Paiten Archer 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 Ks (1-3, 2B).

Brookville — Ashley Ferguson 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Jada Fyffe 1-4, 3B, RBI, R.

Records: Rustburg 9-7. Brookville 7-9.

Amherst 15, Liberty 3 (5 innings)

Liberty;030;00;—;3;6;0

Amherst;(11);04;0x;—;15;16;0

WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Emma Kimberlin.

HR: Carleigh Combs (ACHS) to right with two on, no outs in bottom of first inning; Tyah Charlton (ACHS) to center with two on, two outs in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: Liberty — Haili Gonzalez 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Emma Kimberlin 2-2, R. Amherst — Carleigh Combs 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Tyah Charlton 3-4, HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Sienna Fielder 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RIBs, 2 R; McKayla Padgett 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 2 RBIs; Annie Purvis 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, 2 RBIs).

Records: Liberty 4-12. Amherst 17-1.

Dogwood District

William Campbell 6, Nelson 4

Nelson;001;030;0;—;4;10;1

Campbell;000;402;x;—;6;6;4

WP: Peighton Francis. LP: Ambrye Taylor.

Highlights: Nelson — Kaleigh Critzer 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R; Meghan Nuckols 2-4, RBI; Madison Nuckols 2-3, RBI; Ambrye Taylor 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI, R). William Campbell — Lilly Puckette 2-3, 2 R; Shakia Braxton 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Peighton Francis 7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI, R).

Records: Nelson 10-8. William Campbell 5-13.

Dan River 11, Altavista 0 (5 innings)

Dan River;610;13;—;11;11;1

Altavista;000;00;—;0;4;0

WP: Ashlyn Chappell. LP: Madilyn Kirby.

HR: Grayson Snead (DR) to center with one on, one out in top of first inning; Kenley Cundiff (DR) leadoff to left in top of fifth inning.

Highlights: Dan River — Trinity Aherron 2-,4, RBI, R; Lila DeMott 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Kenley Cundiff 2-2, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Grayson Snead 4-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Ashlyn Chappell 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks. Altavista — Alissa Gonzalez 1-3; Emma Andrews 1-3; Courtney Pribble 1-2; Kaycie Puryear 1-2.

Records: Dan River 8-11. Altavista 4-14.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 4, Heritage 0

Heritage;0;0;—;0

LCA;2;2;—;4

Scoring: Jordan Whitt (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 19:00; Dillon Rice (LCA) unassisted, 29:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Michael Syrogi, 45:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 70:00.

Saves: Heritage — Chase Stickle 8. LCA — Joe Campbell 2, Matis Cazes 0.

Records: Heritage 11-4, 9-4 Seminole. LCA 7-8-1, 7-6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Non-district

Rockbridge County 14, E.C. Glass 7

E.C. Glass;3;4;—;7

Rockbridge;8;6;—;14

Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 5 goals, 1 assist; Camille Marraccini 1 goal; Alex Petty 1 goal.

Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 16.

Records: E.C. Glass 10-3-1. Rockbridge 12-1.

Next: E.C. Glass opens play in the Region 4D tournament on Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the region's No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 William Byrd. Rockbridge is the No. 1 seed in the region and hosts No. 8 Jefferson Forest at 6 p.m. Monday.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Devon Davis (ECG) d. Simon Emery 8-0; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Carter Arthur 8-1; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Andrew Schages 8-2; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Cayden Garbee 8-0; James Stevens (ECG) d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-0.

Doubles: Davis/Mays (ECG) d. Emory/Arthur 8-0; Martin/Layman (ECG) d. Satterfield/Schages 8-0; Ploch/Stevens (ECG) d. Garbee/Bruce 8-0.

Records: Brookville 2-11. E.C. Glass 11-2.

LCA 9, Amherst 0

At LCA (Match 1 of 2)

Singles: Bennet Mowry (LCA) d. Jacob Tasker 8-5; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Seth Johnson 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Ethan Hsu (LCA) d. Ashton Bryant 8-3; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) won by forfeit; Andrew Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Mowry/Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Tasker/Johnson 8-0; Tripper Pantana/Matthew Muller (LCA) d. Berry/Bryant 8-2; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) won by default.

Records: LCA 10-0. Amherst 3-10.

Note: This match was a rescheduled from earlier this spring.

LCA 9, Amherst 0

At LCA (match 2 of 2)

Singles: Bennet Mowry (LCA) d. Jacob Tasker 8-2; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Seth Johnson 8-0; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Ashton Bryant 8-0; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) won by forfeit; Andrew Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Mowry/Bivens (LCA) d. Tasker Berry 8-0; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Johnson/Bryant 8-2; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.

Records: LCA 11-0. Amherst 3-11.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Rustburg 0

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Ryan Brendle 8-0; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Layla Boynton 8-0; Rita Zing (JF) d. Kamerin East 8-0; Megan Bell (JF) d. Nicole Blankenship 8-0; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Kelly Butt 8-0; Raina Shah (JF) d. Paiten Harden 8-0.

Doubles: Marsteller/Syrek (JF) d. Brendle/Boynton 8-0; Edmonds/Zing (JF) d. East/Blankenship 8-0; Bell/Kylie Wiltzius (JF) d. Carlie Cash/Annie Thompson 8-1.

Records: Jefferson Forest 12-4. Rustburg 0-16.

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At Brookville

Singles: Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Tori Yancey 8-0; H.G. Sackett (ECG) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Kaitlyn Reynolds 8-0; A.G. Kennedy (ECG) d. Makaylie Sapp 8-2; Josie Kicklighter (ECG) d. Monica Dang 8-0; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Mia Stone 8-0.

Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Yancey/Kidd 8-0; Lilly Hall/Sackett (ECG) d. Sapp/Dang 8-2; Kicklighter/Uhl (ECG) d. Eva Le/Reynolds 8-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 14-1. Brookville 6-9.

Liberty Christian 9, Amherst, 0

Wednesday’s regularly schedule match, at Amherst

Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Carolyn Gowdy 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Elizabeth Presnell 8-0; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Aliyah Blair 8-0; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Kayla Alls 8-0.

Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Gowdy/Daniel 8-1; Curtis/Moody (LCA) d. Presnell/Gibson 8-0; Pantana/Hartless (LCA) d. Blair/Alls 8-3.

Records: Liberty Christian 11-4. Amherst 4-12.

Liberty Christian 8, Amherst 1

Resumption of May 9 match

Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Carolyn Gowdy 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-2; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Elizabeth Presnell 8-0; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Aliyah Blair 8-1; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Kayla Alls 8-0.

Doubles: Gowdy/Daniel (ACHS) d. Bella Pantana/Claire Simpson 8-0; Sophia Gordon/Adelynne Marten (LCA) d. Presnell/Gibson 8-2; Ella Lambert/Chloe Lester (LCA) d. Blair/Alls 8-1.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst 2, Brookville 0

Appomattox 3, Altavista 0

Nelson 5, Dan River 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Amherst 4, Heritage 0

Rustburg 2, Brookville 1

Appomattox 17, Altavista 0

Nelson 5, Dan River 0

VISAA Division II Quarterfinals: New Covenant 1, Grove Christian 0; Timberlake Christian 2, StoneBridge 1

THURSDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

Fluvanna at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal at Cape Henry Collegiate in VISAA Div. II state semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Episcopal at Nansemond-Suffolk in VISAA Div. II state semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt at Hollins College, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alleghany at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Liberty at LCA, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Liberty High, 5 p.m.