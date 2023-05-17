BASEBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 5, Gretna 2
Gretna;101;000;0;—;2;6;2
Appomattox;101;012;x;—;5;9;1
WP: Zach Busa. LP: Evan Adams. S: Wyatt Sisk.
Highlights: Gretna — Jacob Shelton 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Evan Adams 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Haden Moon 2-4, R; Nathan Dalton 1-4, 2B, RBI; Jackson Moore 1-2, RBI. Appomattox — Nate Dillon 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Zach Busa 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks; Wyatt Sisk 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Trey Shrock 1-4, 2B, R; Evan Carwile 2-3.
Records: Appomattox 13-4. Gretna 2-17.
Dan River 5, Altavista 4
People are also reading…
Altavista;001;010;2;—;4;7;6
Dan River;100;002;2;—;5;6;3
WP: Colin Brooks. LP: Nekhi Robinson.
Two outs when winning run scored.
Highlights: Altavista — Shane McCorkle 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks (1-2); Eric Nichols 1-3, R, 3 SB; Ethan Inge 2-4, 2 RBIs; Robert Cox 2-3. Dan River — Luke Ewing 1-4, RBI, single to right to score winning run in bottom of seventh; Noah Abercrombie 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (2-3, R).
Records: Altavista 7-11. Dan River 8-11.
Nelson 6, William Campbell 2
Wm. Campbell;101;000;0;—;2;4;2
Nelson;030;012;x;—;6;7;0
WP: Mike Fitzgerald. LP: Tyler Mason.
Highlights: Nelson — Mike Fitzgerald 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks (1-3, 2B); Blake Victor 1-3, RBI; Caleb Thompson 1-4, RBI; George Knight 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Marshall Garrison 1-3, 2 RBIs. William Campbell — Tyler Mason 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (2-3, R, 2 SB); Dylan Nelson 1-2; Tyree Williams 1-2, R.
Records: Nelson 11-7. William Campbell 8-9.
Seminole District
Rustburg 10, Brookville 5
Rustburg;022;001;5;—;10;12;2
Brookville;003;011;0;—;5;6;0
WP: Aldon Epperson. LP: Cody Bowling.
Highlights: Rustburg — Hunter Carlson 2-4,2B, 2 RBIs; Jackson Hall 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Camden McCormick 4-4, 2 RBIs, R (3 IP, 2 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 2 Ks); Aldon Epperson 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks; Evan Martin 1-3, 2B. Brookville — Mason Coleman 3-4, 2 RBIs; Cody Bowling 1-2, RBI; Henry Simmons 1-2, R.
Records: Brookville 7-12. Rustburg 7-11.
Liberty Christian 3, E.C. Glass 0
Glass;000;000;0;—;0;2;0
LCA;000;201;x;—;3;6;1
WP: Ben Blair. LP: Cooper Campbell. HR: Matt Vine (LCA) solo to center with one on in bottom of sixth inning.
Highlights: ECG — Max Calloway 1-3; John Ruhl 1-2; Cooper Campbell 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks. LCA — Ben Blair 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 Ks; Matt Vine 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Danny Demoss 1-3, RBI.
Records: LCA 18-0. E.C. Glass 12-7.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 7, Brookville 4
Rustburg;300;000;4;—;7;16;1
Brookville;100;000;3;—;4;6;1
WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Ashley Ferguson (BHS) to center with two on, two outs in bottom of seventh inning.
Highlights: Rustburg — Mary Mayhew 2-4, R; Carly Markian 1-4, 2B, R; Jenna Bryant 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Nahla Bigham 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Emily Hines 2-4, R; Destiny Jones 4-4, 2 2B; Emma Blankinship 1-4, 2 RBIs; Paiten Archer 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 Ks (1-3, 2B).
Brookville — Ashley Ferguson 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Jada Fyffe 1-4, 3B, RBI, R.
Records: Rustburg 9-7. Brookville 7-9.
Amherst 15, Liberty 3 (5 innings)
Liberty;030;00;—;3;6;0
Amherst;(11);04;0x;—;15;16;0
WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Emma Kimberlin.
HR: Carleigh Combs (ACHS) to right with two on, no outs in bottom of first inning; Tyah Charlton (ACHS) to center with two on, two outs in bottom of first inning.
Highlights: Liberty — Haili Gonzalez 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Emma Kimberlin 2-2, R. Amherst — Carleigh Combs 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Tyah Charlton 3-4, HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Sienna Fielder 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RIBs, 2 R; McKayla Padgett 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 2 RBIs; Annie Purvis 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, 2 RBIs).
Records: Liberty 4-12. Amherst 17-1.
Dogwood District
William Campbell 6, Nelson 4
Nelson;001;030;0;—;4;10;1
Campbell;000;402;x;—;6;6;4
WP: Peighton Francis. LP: Ambrye Taylor.
Highlights: Nelson — Kaleigh Critzer 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R; Meghan Nuckols 2-4, RBI; Madison Nuckols 2-3, RBI; Ambrye Taylor 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI, R). William Campbell — Lilly Puckette 2-3, 2 R; Shakia Braxton 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Peighton Francis 7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, 2B, RBI, R).
Records: Nelson 10-8. William Campbell 5-13.
Dan River 11, Altavista 0 (5 innings)
Dan River;610;13;—;11;11;1
Altavista;000;00;—;0;4;0
WP: Ashlyn Chappell. LP: Madilyn Kirby.
HR: Grayson Snead (DR) to center with one on, one out in top of first inning; Kenley Cundiff (DR) leadoff to left in top of fifth inning.
Highlights: Dan River — Trinity Aherron 2-,4, RBI, R; Lila DeMott 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Kenley Cundiff 2-2, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Grayson Snead 4-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Ashlyn Chappell 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks. Altavista — Alissa Gonzalez 1-3; Emma Andrews 1-3; Courtney Pribble 1-2; Kaycie Puryear 1-2.
Records: Dan River 8-11. Altavista 4-14.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 4, Heritage 0
Heritage;0;0;—;0
LCA;2;2;—;4
Scoring: Jordan Whitt (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 19:00; Dillon Rice (LCA) unassisted, 29:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Michael Syrogi, 45:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 70:00.
Saves: Heritage — Chase Stickle 8. LCA — Joe Campbell 2, Matis Cazes 0.
Records: Heritage 11-4, 9-4 Seminole. LCA 7-8-1, 7-6.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Non-district
Rockbridge County 14, E.C. Glass 7
E.C. Glass;3;4;—;7
Rockbridge;8;6;—;14
Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 5 goals, 1 assist; Camille Marraccini 1 goal; Alex Petty 1 goal.
Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 16.
Records: E.C. Glass 10-3-1. Rockbridge 12-1.
Next: E.C. Glass opens play in the Region 4D tournament on Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the region's No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 William Byrd. Rockbridge is the No. 1 seed in the region and hosts No. 8 Jefferson Forest at 6 p.m. Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Devon Davis (ECG) d. Simon Emery 8-0; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Carter Arthur 8-1; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Andrew Schages 8-2; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Cayden Garbee 8-0; James Stevens (ECG) d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-0.
Doubles: Davis/Mays (ECG) d. Emory/Arthur 8-0; Martin/Layman (ECG) d. Satterfield/Schages 8-0; Ploch/Stevens (ECG) d. Garbee/Bruce 8-0.
Records: Brookville 2-11. E.C. Glass 11-2.
LCA 9, Amherst 0
At LCA (Match 1 of 2)
Singles: Bennet Mowry (LCA) d. Jacob Tasker 8-5; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Seth Johnson 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Ethan Hsu (LCA) d. Ashton Bryant 8-3; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) won by forfeit; Andrew Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Mowry/Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Tasker/Johnson 8-0; Tripper Pantana/Matthew Muller (LCA) d. Berry/Bryant 8-2; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) won by default.
Records: LCA 10-0. Amherst 3-10.
Note: This match was a rescheduled from earlier this spring.
LCA 9, Amherst 0
At LCA (match 2 of 2)
Singles: Bennet Mowry (LCA) d. Jacob Tasker 8-2; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Seth Johnson 8-0; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Ashton Bryant 8-0; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) won by forfeit; Andrew Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Mowry/Bivens (LCA) d. Tasker Berry 8-0; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Johnson/Bryant 8-2; Glenn/Seipp (LCA) won by forfeit.
Records: LCA 11-0. Amherst 3-11.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 9, Rustburg 0
At Jefferson Forest
Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Ryan Brendle 8-0; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Layla Boynton 8-0; Rita Zing (JF) d. Kamerin East 8-0; Megan Bell (JF) d. Nicole Blankenship 8-0; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Kelly Butt 8-0; Raina Shah (JF) d. Paiten Harden 8-0.
Doubles: Marsteller/Syrek (JF) d. Brendle/Boynton 8-0; Edmonds/Zing (JF) d. East/Blankenship 8-0; Bell/Kylie Wiltzius (JF) d. Carlie Cash/Annie Thompson 8-1.
Records: Jefferson Forest 12-4. Rustburg 0-16.
E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0
At Brookville
Singles: Mary Kennedy (ECG) d. Tori Yancey 8-0; H.G. Sackett (ECG) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge (ECG) d. Kaitlyn Reynolds 8-0; A.G. Kennedy (ECG) d. Makaylie Sapp 8-2; Josie Kicklighter (ECG) d. Monica Dang 8-0; Amelia Uhl (ECG) d. Mia Stone 8-0.
Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge (ECG) d. Yancey/Kidd 8-0; Lilly Hall/Sackett (ECG) d. Sapp/Dang 8-2; Kicklighter/Uhl (ECG) d. Eva Le/Reynolds 8-0.
Records: E.C. Glass 14-1. Brookville 6-9.
Liberty Christian 9, Amherst, 0
Wednesday’s regularly schedule match, at Amherst
Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Carolyn Gowdy 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Elizabeth Presnell 8-0; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Aliyah Blair 8-0; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Kayla Alls 8-0.
Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Gowdy/Daniel 8-1; Curtis/Moody (LCA) d. Presnell/Gibson 8-0; Pantana/Hartless (LCA) d. Blair/Alls 8-3.
Records: Liberty Christian 11-4. Amherst 4-12.
Liberty Christian 8, Amherst 1
Resumption of May 9 match
Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Carolyn Gowdy 8-0; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-2; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Elizabeth Presnell 8-0; Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Aliyah Blair 8-1; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Kayla Alls 8-0.
Doubles: Gowdy/Daniel (ACHS) d. Bella Pantana/Claire Simpson 8-0; Sophia Gordon/Adelynne Marten (LCA) d. Presnell/Gibson 8-2; Ella Lambert/Chloe Lester (LCA) d. Blair/Alls 8-1.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst 2, Brookville 0
Appomattox 3, Altavista 0
Nelson 5, Dan River 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Amherst 4, Heritage 0
Rustburg 2, Brookville 1
Appomattox 17, Altavista 0
Nelson 5, Dan River 0
VISAA Division II Quarterfinals: New Covenant 1, Grove Christian 0; Timberlake Christian 2, StoneBridge 1
THURSDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Fluvanna at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Cape Henry Collegiate in VISAA Div. II state semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Virginia Episcopal at Nansemond-Suffolk in VISAA Div. II state semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River vs. Lord Botetourt at Hollins College, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alleghany at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Liberty at LCA, 7:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District Championships (Day 2 of 2) at Liberty High, 5 p.m.