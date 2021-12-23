 Skip to main content
Propane tanker crash impacting traffic in Lynch Station

A crash in Altavista involving a propane tanker has shut down Lynch Mill Road on Thursday morning.

A tanker truck on Lynch Mill Road was making a right turn near Valentine Drive when it overturned at about 6:22 a.m., according to a news release from Virginia State Police. The truck was carrying more than 10,000 gallons of propane and the driver wasn’t injured.

Though no propane has leaked from the tank, VSP said it needs to be emptied before it can be righted and removed from the roadway. Some people living immediately near the crash scene have been evacuated from their homes as an additional safety precaution.

Traffic on Lynch Mill Road still is being diverted around the crash as of about 9:30 a.m., according to information from VDOT. State police still are investigating the crash.

