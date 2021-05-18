R&R: Izzy's Country Cooking, Rolled or Bowled, Burg Burritos. No. 7 Rooftop

Izzy's Country Cooking
This new restaurant in Bedford plans to open June 1 and aims to serve up sandwiches, burgers, barbeque, salads from a salad bar and daily country-style specials, such as meatloaf, spaghetti, fried catfish, hamburger steak with gravy and fried chicken.
Owner Kim Laverty said other menu items will include mashed potatoes, lima beans, mac and cheese, broccoli, green beans, collard greens and black-eyed peas.
Laverty, a baker, also will offer a variety of desserts such as banana pudding and peanut butter cake. She also will take special orders and her homemade chicken salad is available by the pound.
She said her grandmother, Izzy, lived next door and taught her to cook when Laverty was just 9 years old.
Izzy's will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where to find it: 1117 Moneta Road in Bedford
Rolled or Bowled
Rolled or Bowled is a new food trailer that is opening at The Backyard in Forest in June.
Where to find it: 15173 Forest Rd.
Burg Burritos
Opening somewhere on Church Street in August is a new locally owned burrito joint.
According to its Facebook page, Burg Burritos is changing the game by making predictability a good thing. It will offer a limited menu with a few items you can count on, ready quickly — think 15 minutes on the busiest days and available for online ordering.
Where to find it: Church Street. Official address hasn't been announced yet.
No. 7 Rooftop
We all knew a rooftop bar was in the plans for Parkview on the Bluff located on the Bluffwalk downtown and it looks like it will open this summer.
It features gorgeous views overlooking the James River, TVs and a firepit.
The new rooftop bar is looking to hire for staff now.
Where to find it: 1208 Commerce St.