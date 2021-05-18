R&R: Izzy's Country Cooking, Rolled or Bowled, Burg Burritos. No. 7 Rooftop

Izzy's Country Cooking

This new restaurant in Bedford plans to open June 1 and aims to serve up sandwiches, burgers, barbeque, salads from a salad bar and daily country-style specials, such as meatloaf, spaghetti, fried catfish, hamburger steak with gravy and fried chicken.

Owner Kim Laverty said other menu items will include mashed potatoes, lima beans, mac and cheese, broccoli, green beans, collard greens and black-eyed peas.

Laverty, a baker, also will offer a variety of desserts such as banana pudding and peanut butter cake. She also will take special orders and her homemade chicken salad is available by the pound.

She said her grandmother, Izzy, lived next door and taught her to cook when Laverty was just 9 years old.

Izzy's will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where to find it: 1117 Moneta Road in Bedford

Rolled or Bowled

Rolled or Bowled is a new food trailer that is opening at The Backyard in Forest in June.