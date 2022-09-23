Tags
Fiery wreck kills one, injures two in Campbell County
Man granted bond in murder trial as key witness failed to show up again
Tye Thoreson was an athlete. Still is by many measures, though he may dispute the description these days.
Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord died at the scene, police said.
An MS-13 gang member convicted of first-degree murder for his role in the March 2017 slaying of a Lynchburg teen in Bedford County was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years.
Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a suspicious phone call, according to officials.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers resigned at the end of Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting after a closed session held to "evaluate the performance of the county administrator."
A Bedford County woman was arrested last Friday, charged with four counts of felony child abuse and neglect, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday.
Hov Bateman wore a wide smile Friday night as he stood on the turf at Lynchburg City Stadium. He cradled the little brown jug. Talked about his team's defensive performance. And then he looked to the E.C. Glass side of the field.
Hot dog lovers will probably recognize Jamie Ohler — more commonly known as “Papa O” — from his hotdog stand at The BackYard on Forest Road an…
