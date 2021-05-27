Region Roundup: LCA tennis advances in Region 3C bracket, and more

Liberty Christian’s girls tennis team took one step toward its quest for a postseason title with a 5-0 victory over Heritage in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty University on Thursday.

The senior-heavy Bulldogs (10-0), who have far outpaced their competition this season, advance to the semifinal round, which will be played Tuesday.

More tennis is on tap throughout the area during the next few days. At E.C. Glass, the top-seeded Hilltoppers boys team hosts No. 3 Blacksburg for the Region 4D Championship Friday at 10 a.m. Glass punches its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament with a victory.

In the Region 3C boys quarterfinals, No. 8 seed Heritage plays at top-seeded Wilson Memorial at 10 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Liberty Christian hosts No. 5 Waynesboro.

Things ramp up again Tuesday and Wednesday in Region 4D with singles and doubles tournaments. On Tuesday, Glass’ Megan Knight, the region’s top singles seed, plays Salem’s Zoe Prosser at Glass. Also in that bracket at Glass, Jefferson Forest’s Caitlin Sewell (No. 5) takes on George Washington’s Ella Payne, while Amherst’s Kate Terry plays No. 3 Anna Ruotolo-Saranatro (Halifax). All matchups begin at 11 a.m.