Region Roundup: LCA tennis advances in Region 3C bracket, and more

Liberty Christian’s girls tennis team took one step toward its quest for a postseason title with a 5-0 victory over Heritage in the Region 3C quarterfinals at Liberty University on Thursday.
The senior-heavy Bulldogs (10-0), who have far outpaced their competition this season, advance to the semifinal round, which will be played Tuesday.
More tennis is on tap throughout the area during the next few days. At E.C. Glass, the top-seeded Hilltoppers boys team hosts No. 3 Blacksburg for the Region 4D Championship Friday at 10 a.m. Glass punches its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament with a victory.
In the Region 3C boys quarterfinals, No. 8 seed Heritage plays at top-seeded Wilson Memorial at 10 a.m. Friday. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Liberty Christian hosts No. 5 Waynesboro.
Things ramp up again Tuesday and Wednesday in Region 4D with singles and doubles tournaments. On Tuesday, Glass’ Megan Knight, the region’s top singles seed, plays Salem’s Zoe Prosser at Glass. Also in that bracket at Glass, Jefferson Forest’s Caitlin Sewell (No. 5) takes on George Washington’s Ella Payne, while Amherst’s Kate Terry plays No. 3 Anna Ruotolo-Saranatro (Halifax). All matchups begin at 11 a.m.
In the Region 4D boys singles tournament — which also begins from Glass at 11 a.m. Tuesday — Hilltoppers No. 1 seed Spencer Knight receives a first-round bye into the semifinals. He’ll play the winner of No. 4 Jack Riordan (JF) and No. 5 Camden Hite (Pulaski). Knight and Riordan already had one epic regular-season battle that saw Knight escape with the win. Also in the quarterfinals, Amherst’s Riley Cox is the No. 6 seed and plays Blacksburg’s Samuel Xiang (No. 2).
The entire Region 4D boys and girls doubles tourneys will be held Wednesday at Glass. On the boys side, Knight and Wolfgang Ploch are the 2 seed and play a doubles team from No. 7 Pulaski in the quarterfinals. The tourney also features JF’s Riordan and Blake Hogan at No. 4 and Amherst’s Cox and Terry at the sixth seed.
In Region 4D girls doubles, Megan Knight will partner with Grayson Laughon at No. 3. At No. 4 JF”s Sewell and Danielle Syrek (JF) take on Kate Terry and Carolyn Gowdy (Amherst).
COLLEGE TRACK
UL’s Csorba sixth in 10K In Greensboro, North Carolina, University of Lynchburg runner Frank Csorba started off his stay in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships on the right foot, posting a sixth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run.
Csorba, a sophomore, recorded a 30:27.92 in his first event of the championships at North Carolina A&T’s Irwin Well Track. He finished 32.5 seconds behind Johns Hopkins’ Jared Pangallozzi, who cruised to a victory by more than 12 seconds.
Third-place Matthew Sayer, of SUNY Geneseo, and sixth-place Csorba were separated by less than 13 seconds, while the seventh-place runner crossed more than 11 seconds later.
Csorba also will run in the 5,000-meter event Saturday, with teammate Max Sparks.