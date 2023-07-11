After a season in which he took William Campbell to the state tournament, senior shortstop and pitcher Tyler Mason on Tuesday was named the Virginia High School League's Class 1 player of the year.

Mason, who was named Region 1B player of the year this spring, also was honored by the VHSL as an at-large first-team selection.

The hard-throwing righthander, who will continue his career at Ferrum College, went 10-4 on the mound with a 1.14 ERA. He accounted for all of the Generals wins on the season (they went 10-12).

Mason struck out a whopping 121 batters in his senior season. He hit a blistering .463, scored 27 runs and stole 26 bases while hitting in the leadoff spot. Mason also posted a .605 on-base percentage.

His play was vital to the Generals' run to the state quarterfinals, where they fell at Lancaster, 7-5, early last month. But their season amounted to the most thrilling one in Naruna since William Campbell won a state baseball title in 2015.

Mason ends his high school career with a .397 batting average, 55 runs scored, 57 stolen bases and two home runs. He also went 17-6 as a pitcher during his career, with 240 strikeouts and a 1.85 ERA.

Mason was the only player among Lynchburg-area Class 1 schools to be selected Tuesday.

Lebanon head coach Cody Compton was named Class 1 coach of the year after leading his team to a 7-0 state title game win over Auburn. Compton, in his first season as head coach, led Lebanon to its second state championship and to a 26-2 record.

To view the complete all-state team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Game format changed for girls lacrosse

The National Federation of State High School Associations on Tuesday announced a big change for girls lacrosse, accepting a rules proposals change offered at its annual meeting late last month in Indianapolis.

The NFHS said games will now be played in 12-minute quarters rather than two halves.

The ruling, according to a statement released by the federation, "provides coaches more opportunities to give direct instruction during the game and aligns the duration of play with boys lacrosse. Teams will receive a two-minute break after the first and third quarters and a 10-minute halftime. Teams will also change ends on the field after each quarter."

Hillcats on break

After going 6-8 to start the second half of the season, the Lynchburg Hillcats are taking advantage of a four-day all-star break before returning to play Friday at Fredericksburg.

The Hillcats snapped a four-game losing streak last Wednesday with a 4-3 victory over Salem. Lynchburg then dropped two of its next three games last week before Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox was postponed because of inclement weather. That game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 26 in Salem.

Lynchburg, currently tied with Fredericksburg for last place in the Carolina League's North division standings for the second half, will head to Fredericksburg for a three-game series that begins Friday and wraps Sunday. After a day off, the Hillcats then return home for a six-game series against Fayetteville that begins Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Class 1 All-State teams

Player of the Year: Tyler Mason, William Campbell

Coach of the Year: Cody Compton, Lebanon

First team: Pitcher — Nathan Phillips (Lebanon), Slade Keyser (Rappahannock), Jared Lavergne (Auburn); Catcher — Riley Jo Vaught (Galax); First Base — Kamren Robinson (Essex); Second Base — Sean Thomas (Lancaster); Third Base — Damien Boyd (Auburn); Shortstop — Creston Saunders (Lancaster); Outfielder — Dorian Harris (Essex), Kolten Barnes (Galax), Zach Hertig (Lebanon); Designated Hitter — Hudson McMinn (Middlesex); At-Large — Tyler Mason (William Campbell), Carson Crigger (Narrows).

Second team: P — Johnny Lee (Lancaster), Brody Hensel (Auburn), Dagan Barton (Lebanon); C — Micah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap); 1B — Eli McCoy (Eastside); 2B — Max McGlothin (Narrows); 3B — Dawson Tuell (Chilhowie); SS — Seth Buchanan (Lebanon); OF — Ben Pittman (Lancaster), Mason McCroskey (Narrows), Jaxsyn Collins (Eastside); DH — Tanner Perry (Eastside); At-Large — Connor Smith (Chilhowie), Aidan McGlothin (Narrows).