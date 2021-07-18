Reunify Lynchburg into one legislative district

Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, a census is conducted in order to apportion representation in the U.S. Congress. Those census figures also are used to apportion state legislative districts. In Virginia, there are 100 House of Delegates districts and 40 Senate districts.

In November 2020, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan redistricting commission to redraw legislative district lines. The amendment created a 16-member commission made up of eight state legislators drawn equally from Republican and Democratic members of our two legislative houses, and eight citizen members, half of whom were recommended by Republican legislators and half by Democratic legislators, and who were finally chosen by a five-member panel of retired circuit court judges. This transferred the power to draw up district lines from the state legislature to this bipartisan commission.

Their responsibilities include creating 11 congressional districts for Virginia’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as 40 Virginia Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates (HOD) districts for our state representatives.

How does any of this affect citizens of the City of Lynchburg?