Reunify Lynchburg into one legislative district

Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, a census is conducted in order to apportion representation in the U.S. Congress. Those census figures also are used to apportion state legislative districts. In Virginia, there are 100 House of Delegates districts and 40 Senate districts.
In November 2020, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan redistricting commission to redraw legislative district lines. The amendment created a 16-member commission made up of eight state legislators drawn equally from Republican and Democratic members of our two legislative houses, and eight citizen members, half of whom were recommended by Republican legislators and half by Democratic legislators, and who were finally chosen by a five-member panel of retired circuit court judges. This transferred the power to draw up district lines from the state legislature to this bipartisan commission.
Their responsibilities include creating 11 congressional districts for Virginia’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as 40 Virginia Senate districts and 100 House of Delegates (HOD) districts for our state representatives.
How does any of this affect citizens of the City of Lynchburg?
Prior to 2011, the City of Lynchburg was wholly contained within a single House of Delegates district and a single Senate district. This has historically been the case. From 2001 to 2011, Lynchburg was wholly contained in House District 23. This included the city of Lynchburg and a portion of Amherst County along the James River and the U.S. 29 corridor. Senate districts are larger, but all of Lynchburg was included in Senate District 23. In addition to our city, this district included all of Bedford County and parts of Amherst and Campbell Counties.
Since 2011, Lynchburg has been split between two House of Delegates districts and two Senate districts. The boundaries of these districts can be viewed at www.vpap.org/offices/house-of-delegates-22/redistricting/ (for example). The western portion of Lynchburg resides in House of Delegates District 23, and the eastern portion in District 22. The mostly southwestern part of Lynchburg is in Senate District 23, and the northeastern portion is in Senate District 22.
See the problem?
Every four years, Lynchburg’s registrar is required to print up four different ballots for our small city of nearly 50 square miles and more than 82,000 citizens. The language of redistricting speaks of “communities of interest,” defined as a neighborhood, community, or group of people who have common policy concerns and would benefit from being maintained in a single district. Our community of interest is divided four ways. Neighbors across the street from each other can have different representatives in Richmond. Many people, even people who are civically engaged, don’t know who their state legislators are because of this confusion.
The citizens of Lynchburg currently comprise 25% (District 22) and 64% (District 23) of the total population of their districts. If Lynchburg were wholly contained in a single House of Delegates district, our citizens would make up about 96% of the total. Our representative, no matter which party she or he represented, would necessarily have to reflect our interests more strongly.
The 28% representation in Senate District 22, which stretches all the way to the outskirts of Richmond, and 17% representation in Senate District 23, would bump up to 38% with a re-unified Lynchburg.
What can you do?
Contact the redistricting commission NOW and ask them to restore our community of interest to single legislative districts! You can find information at https://virginiaredistricting.org/. Do it today!
Neal Sumerlin is a retired professor of chemistry and astronomy who still enjoys teaching an occasional class. He has lived in Lynchburg for 45 years.