Review: An insider's look behind the '60 Minutes' stopwatch

Long-time multi-award winning producer Ira Rosen has written a sometimes sad, often funny, always revealing portrait of American television’s most famous and successful news show, “60 Minutes.”

Rosen certainly had reporting time for this book – he was a producer at the CBS show for nearly 25 years.

In anecdotes and conversations, Rosen offers an engaging tutorial on how “60 Minutes’” signature high-quality mini-documentaries are produced but perhaps the book’s most important contribution comes in ratifying the essential role of skilled, tenacious journalism in maintaining a democracy.

In 2007, for example Rosen produced a piece on how members of Congress sold stock based in information learned in closed meetings — insider trading.

“The more you know about politicians, the worse they appear,” Rosen writes.

Misdeeds of our elected representatives provided a steady stream of story topics for “60 Minutes” in the Rosen years, less so now as more show segments appear to be linked to the news and fewer pieces are investigative.