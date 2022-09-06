The first ever Rockfish River Rodeo drew a crowd Saturday evening that quickly filled in bleachers, lawn chairs, and every inch of available space around the fenced-in arena at Blue Toad Hard Cider. A line of cars stretched up and down Virginia 151 to get into the sold-out show.

Blue Toad Hard Cider, Indian Summer Guide Service and BLM Bull & Rodeo Company partnered to bring the rodeo to Roseland; it was sponsored by over 20 local businesses.

“Man, there are a ton of people here. I was standing up here doing sound checks, I was looking at the line and I just couldn’t believe it. It’s insane how many people are in here,” Rodeo Announcer Adam Lee said before the show started. “I love when you see a big crowd like this.”

Professional and amateur bull riders in wide, decorated leather chaps rode — and were thrown — from bucking bulls, vying for a wild eight-second ride.

Lee has been announcing rodeos since 2015, and said he’s been booked for 48 weekends this year — in Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

He explained the scoring in bull riding is just as much about the bull as the rider.

“So, in bull riding you’re going to have two judges. Each judge has 50 points to award. They give 25 to the bull, 25 to the rider. You add it up, you want to be as close to 100 points as possible. You know, you can have a really good rider who draws a bull that’s not very good, and so unfortunately he’s going to have a low score. So you’ll see a lot of those cowboys in the back pens talking about their draw because that’s so important.”

A wilder bull, that bucks and kicks and is harder to ride, is a higher-scoring bull, Lee said.

Most riders were thrown almost instantly, then scrambling to get out of the way while bullfighters helped distract the bull and direct it back into the pens. Cowboy Chance Holland hails from Lexington and has been riding bulls for six years. He explained a rider must be on the bull for at least eight seconds to even get a score.

Cowboy Luke Kiser of Rockingham was getting ready for another ride next to the bull pens and said his last ride of the night had been about 2.8 seconds: “not too bad” but “not good enough.”

Kiser has only been riding bulls for a year and said he always wanted to do it since he was little.

About the danger: “I think I’d rather live than just exist,” he said.

Brandon Chambers of Newport North Carolina is a professional, career bull-rider, ranked 148th in the world in 2022 on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) website. He said he’s been riding bull for 17 or 18 years and has traveled all over the U.S., from Texas to California to Maine.

When competing, “You’ve just got to clear your mind, and you practice and you do all that at home so when you get here you just react and let it happen.” Chambers has bulls and an arena to practice on at home.

He described his rides that night as “no good” but said he’d rode long enough to qualify for the short rounds.

“Sounds fast, but it’s a long time if you’re not in the right spot,” he said of the eight seconds.

“There’s guys that go their whole career and never go over 90. Like an average score is 80, 82. A really good score is between 82 and 86 and above 86 you’re getting on pretty good.”

A score of over 90 is “excellent” Chambers said. He said he’s rode a 93.

“I’ve skydived, raced motorcycles, went over 150 [miles per hour] in cars, there’s nothing like bull riding.”