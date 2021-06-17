Rowena
A rare unanimous ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court has closed what some analysts are calling a “loophole” in the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition of “unreasonable searches and seizures” by banning the seizure of firearms from a private residence without a warrant.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating two separate shooting incidents Sunday, one of which resulted in an arrest.
A Lynchburg man was fatally shot Monday at the Family Dollar store on Fort Avenue, police said.
Amherst's Christian Martin was named player of the year.
While Lynchburg police confirmed the victim of a deadly shooting Monday was a transgender man, a spokesperson said police do not have informat…
- Updated
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Military weapons including pistols and a medium machine gun have been lost or stolen from bases in Virginia.
A man accused of murdering his father in October 2019 was found competent to stand trial Tuesday and is scheduled to face his charges in September.
New Bedford County Public Schools superintendent reorganizes, streamlines curriculum and instruction
Marc Bergin — who officially joined the school division as superintendent on June 1 — presented his annual administrative organizational plan to the Bedford County School Board at its Thursday meeting.
- Updated
WENTWORTH — Authorities on Thursday identified the two motorcyclists killed last month in a shooting on U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville as Virgin…
Kimberly Lowe on Saturday officially kicked off her campaign to challenge Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and secure the Republican nomination in the 2022 primary.