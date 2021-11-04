Ruckus of Roxboro: At the shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Found as a stray outside our county, his rescuer... View on PetFinder
A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed a Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
A new food truck and retail center is planned for 8012 Timberlake Rd.
RUSTBURG — A Lynch Station man accused of shooting a man nearly two years ago near Altavista and throwing his body in a pond was found guilty …
Whether a Rosie's Gaming Emporium setting up shop in Madison Heights would be a major victory for Amherst County or a detriment to it depends …
One person died after a crash Thursday in Lynchburg, police said Sunday.
Football has become a family affair for the BHS coach, his wife, son and daughter, in part because of how schools from the Seminole District have responded to their request to accommodate Bryson.
A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of his sister, a Madison Heights woman, following a Friday afternoon cr…
More than 70 BWX Technologies employees and their supporters gathered Wednesday outside the company’s downtown Lynchburg headquarters, many he…
For all intents and purposes, the house at 1104 Jackson Street is unassuming. From the road, the wood frame house shows signs of wear, but a s…
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah announced Friday it has purchased 47 acres of land from Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship in order to “improve and enhance the gro…
