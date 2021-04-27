Sammy: at the Shelter/Avail May 1

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Sammy is a stray and since he was found... View on PetFinder
A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.
Many businesses in the area are having trouble hiring right now — it’s a problem across every sector, from retail to restaurants and manufactu…
A Lynchburg man was arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.
It began with a dispute over a portable toilet near a property line, escalated into the man shooting at a "barricade" of gas cans and tires near his neighbor's barn and ended with a high-speed police chase, according to a prosecutor's description of evidence.
White, who joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2019 season, posted a 7-8 record in his tenure.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
As the Raiders go for a second straight title, and fifth in six years, Smith likely will be watching and communicating live with the sideline once again.
The Red Devils secured a spot in the Class 3 state championship, their first title game berth since 1992.
Today is the 20th day of the fourth month, or 4-20, which makes today 4-20 Day. If you think that’s just a chronological reference, you may not be ready for what’s about to come.
After a decade of needing to build a living quarters for volunteer firefighters and EMTs at the nonprofit Forest Volunteer Fire Department, a generous community has rallied to bring the project to fruition.
