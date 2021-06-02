Saphira
A Halifax man is charged with murder and other offenses after an overnight homicide and wounding on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg, police said.
A Greensboro, North Carolina woman died Friday after a crash in Bedford County, police said.
A woman was struck Saturday morning on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County and died, state police said.
A man convicted of participating in the violent street gang MS-13 and being an accessory after the fact to the brutal murder of a Lynchburg teen in 2017 was sentenced to two and a half years on Friday for his role.
A Lynchburg man was fatally shot Sunday and a suspect is in custody, police said.
A Madison Heights woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County, state police said.
Crumpled across the stage, the movie screen lies in the same place it fell the night of the fire more than 30 years ago. The gutted heart of t…
After an extensive investigation into a fatal shooting Sunday on York Street, law enforcement said Tuesday no charges will be filed.
Virginia State Police are looking for information regarding a late-night hit-and-run in Nelson County that injured two bicyclists, sending one…
An Altavista man placed guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges from an armed robbery in 2018 that turned deadly for a Forest man.