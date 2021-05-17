Scar
Glenn Youngkin, the multimillionaire businessman who sought to cast himself as a political outsider with the best chance to challenge Democratic power, will represent Republicans in the race to become Virginia’s next governor.
The matriarch of the Woodruff’s Store: Café and Pie Shop and a staple in the Amherst County community, Mary Fannie Woodruff, died Tuesday at age 104.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
City’s Regal movie theater to reopen Friday
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
One person is being treated for serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Nelson County.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Friday on Virginia 26 in Appomattox County, according to Virginia State Police.
The Kirkley Hotel on Candlers Mountain Road could transition from its existing business to an age-restricted senior housing facility, with abo…