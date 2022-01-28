Tags
A Forest man was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving a minor.
A collision between a tanker truck and a sedan on U.S. 29 left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting, prompting Faraldi to respond with a letter of his own.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.
A Lynchburg man who a prosecutor said assaulted a city resident in his home and was shot doing so was denied a bond request Wednesday.
A Lynchburg man died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 29, police said.
A Madison Heights man and former veterinarian pleaded guilty in federal court last week to a pair of misdemeanor drug charges related to the d…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
A proposed addition and renovation at Amherst County High School has received financing support from the county’s board of supervisors, paving…
Mangino is in her seventh season on the Liberty men’s basketball staff. She is one of only 23 women who are serving on an NCAA Division I men's basketball staff in the 2021-22 season.
