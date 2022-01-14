Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Salem woman was sentenced Friday in Bedford Circuit Court on abduction and robbery charges from 2020.
Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.
Ed Gowen has been fascinated with art for as long as he can remember.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold announced Friday his intention to retire effective July 1 after four years at the helm…
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chairman and vice chairman of the board at its first meeting of 2022.
Wood announced Sunday via Twitter he has committed to play for UVa after receiving a preferred walk-on offer.
Madison House of the Arts, located at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg, is launching into the new year with a new vision.
Broad assumptions can fall away when we take a new look at something we thought familiar.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday created an advisory group to help guide the state's response to COVID-19 amid a record surge in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the omicron variant.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.