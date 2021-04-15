English country-style estate a mix of formal and food gardens

“If you want a little side salad with dinner, it’s nice to be able to walk out here and just dress it out,” John said.

The couple owned the property for a while before construction began on their home. There was other work to be done to prepare the property, including demolishing an old house, realigning the driveway and building a bridge, he added.

“We were looking at land all over the place, and we just decided we didn’t really want to be that far from town,” John said. “So we tried to find a decent piece of property to do what we wanted to do, but not have to drive an hour to get to town. So this was a really convenient spot. We’re two miles from Boonsboro Road and feel like you’re kind of still out in the middle of nothing. So that was sort of a compromise, was to try to get a decent-sized piece of land but not really far away.”

The design of the house is inspired by English manor homes the couple notices when they lived in Houston.

“We were attracted to the design,” Jill said. “There’s one architect that we particularly liked, so we’d go to these open houses on the weekends. … We came across this one architect, every time we go to a house that we really, really loved, he was the architect. We talked to him about doing long distance and it just wasn’t gonna work.”