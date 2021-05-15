After Further Review: A winning streak we all needed

But inside the city limits, a long silence has reigned.

That is, until the Hillcats came to life. The Hillcats — a revamped team no longer residing in the Carolina League, no longer at the Double A level, and technically no longer playing inside "Lynchburg City Stadium."

(It's Bank of the James Stadium now, another bloated and unnecessary corporate label that has stripped away another tiny piece of local pride. The name "City Stadium" may have been simplistic, but it felt right because it implied the ballpark belongs to all of us, is a place of solace and refuge and distraction and amusement for everyone).

What I'm saying is the new team entered the new season with no identity. By the time it earned a six-game sweep of Fredericksburg, it had one: the kids who can't lose.

Finally, they did. But the streak lasted eight games, the longest winning streak to begin a season in Hillcats history.

But, as of Saturday night, Lynchburg has lost three straight. It's offense has cooled a bit and its pitching has been hammered by Salem in the first inning in all three games.

Still, we got a glimpse at the potential this group of 20-somethings possesses during the winning streak.