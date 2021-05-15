After Further Review: A winning streak we all needed

No team is perfect, and so the winning streak had to come to an end at some point.
But while the Lynchburg Hillcats were on a tear, it seemed the ride would never end.
For eight games in May, the players fans hadn't gotten a chance to know yet, much less recognize, gave this city something to cheer about.
Feels like it's been a while since we've collectively cheered inside the borders of the Hill City, whether because of sports or some other development.
We all lost touch during lockdown, venturing out onto otherwise lonely city streets only when necessary. We often didn't recognize each other in public spaces the last 14 months because masks bring with them a great deal of anonymity. We worried last June, when it appeared the city could be on the verge of a race war. And many of us lost out on traditional celebrations with people we love, like birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Even when sports did return, there was often little to cheer for. Lynchburg's two city schools, E.C. Glass and Heritage, had their promising basketball postseason runs cut short because of contact tracing. The Hilltoppers' football program then fell on hard times, and Heritage, hobbled by injuries, exited the playoffs early.
All that left sports fans in Lynchburg with little to do this winter and spring but root for teams from surrounding counties, like Altavista boys' basketball team and it's incredible run to February's Class 1 state title game; or Appomattox football, which captured its fourth state championship in five years at the beginning of May; or Rustburg, which won its first state volleyball title in 29 years.
But inside the city limits, a long silence has reigned.
That is, until the Hillcats came to life. The Hillcats — a revamped team no longer residing in the Carolina League, no longer at the Double A level, and technically no longer playing inside "Lynchburg City Stadium."
(It's Bank of the James Stadium now, another bloated and unnecessary corporate label that has stripped away another tiny piece of local pride. The name "City Stadium" may have been simplistic, but it felt right because it implied the ballpark belongs to all of us, is a place of solace and refuge and distraction and amusement for everyone).
What I'm saying is the new team entered the new season with no identity. By the time it earned a six-game sweep of Fredericksburg, it had one: the kids who can't lose.
Finally, they did. But the streak lasted eight games, the longest winning streak to begin a season in Hillcats history.
But, as of Saturday night, Lynchburg has lost three straight. It's offense has cooled a bit and its pitching has been hammered by Salem in the first inning in all three games.
Still, we got a glimpse at the potential this group of 20-somethings possesses during the winning streak.
Look, I don't know what the future holds for this clutter of 'Cats, and neither does anyone else. They may well end up in the cellar. Many of them could get called up to the next level, leaving the team weak and ineffective. They may run away with the division. And they might just be really tough to beat.
I suspect it'll be the latter. Judging from what I've seen so far, this group has fun playing the game together. When that's the case, great things usually follow.
This team's endless possibilities will make the return of baseball in the Hill City that much more fun. If you're like me, you really missed it last summer. There's a big difference between a long, humid night at the ballpark and the same type of night at home. So I'm glad baseball is back. The stadium has always been a place of comfort for me, even, strangely enough, when I cover a game there.
I've spent long nights at that park. Laughed in a group of friends. Held a girl I loved in my arms to ward off the chill of an early fall. Watched in mid-summer as fireworks reflected in the wide eyes of poor kids who had never seen that kind of magic before. Sat alone in a corner bleacher seat, drawn to the park not because I was dying to watch a team that wasn't very good, but because it sure beat going home to a lonely apartment.
I guess what I'm saying is that you don't always win. I recall summers I've spent watching the Hillcats and I think of my own life. How there were summers of great promise and summers full of disappointment. Summers when I walked around on cloud nine, and others when I couldn't break out of a funk because I couldn't fully understand where it was coming from in the first place.
All streaks, good and bad, come to an end. A painful past, one that once seemed endless, is almost behind us and the clouds are starting to part. There's a smell of hot dogs and fresh beer in the air. The crack of a bat. Shouts and groans from the crowd. The sound of cleats crunching inside a concrete dugout. Souvenirs. Fresh cut grass. The summer sun dipping below the Blue Ridge Mountains.
If that isn't perfect, it's mighty close.